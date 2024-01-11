Was Matthew Perry abusive with ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz? Exploring the recent comments on his behavior towards several women

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and violence

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, reportedly faced allegations of abusive behavior towards several women, including his ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, following his death in October 2023.

Sources close to the late actor claim to Daily Mail that, Matthew Perry allegedly “threw a coffee table” at Hurwitz in 2021 after she questioned him about cheating. Perry and Hurwitz, a literary manager, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they called off their engagement seven months later amid rumors that Perry was flirting with a 19-year-old on the dating app Raya.

Contrary to previous reports, sources claim that Hurwitz broke up with Perry in February 2021 after a significant Valentine's Day fight. Allegedly, Perry had purchased a romantic gift for someone else he met on Raya. The source stated that “He (Matthew Perry) threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” the source added, “He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

Matthew Perry also allegedly abused Morgan Mosses

Another incident was reported in March 2022 when Perry allegedly pushed his live-in sober companion, Morgan Moses, into a wall and threw her onto a bed during a meltdown. Following this, Moses quit her job and cut off all contact with Perry a year before his memoir was released in November 2022. Sources suggested that Perry's behavior during the incident was influenced by a fear of abandonment.

Both Moses and Hurwitz declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by the Daily Mail. Perry's representatives also haven't responded to requests for comment on this matter.

Matthew Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The coroner reported that he died from the acute effects of ketamine, listing drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors.

Despite their reportedly rocky relationship, Hurwitz paid tribute to Perry on social media after his death, expressing deep love for him. She acknowledged the complexity of their relationship and the profound impact Perry had on her, despite the pain he caused.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

