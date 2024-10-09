Was Netflix’s Kaos Canceled After One Season? All We Know About Potential Future Of Jeff Goldblum Starrer

While streaming giant Netflix is known for saving our mundane weekends with its diverse lineup, some shows still don't cut. One such series is Kaos, the Greek mythology comedy that premiered in late August 2024 and has now been canceled for renewal, as reported by Variety.

This cancellation is primarily due to its inability to attract a significant audience, despite spending four weeks in the top 10 charts. The show peaked at number three on the English-language TV chart during its second week but only achieved a peak viewership of 5.9 million views.

For context, Netflix defines a view as total runtime divided by total hours viewed.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, actor Aurora Perrineau originally broke the news to fans that Kaos was canceled, as he wrote everything in detail. “For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project," he wrote.

The show, which debuted on August 29, starred Jeff Goldblum as the whimsical and insecure Zeus. Set in a modern-day context, the story revolves around Zeus chaining up Prometheus after interfering with his godly rule over humanity.

Prometheus then attempts to overthrow Zeus with the help of three humans: Eurydice, Ariadne, and Caeneus. The entire eight-episode series was written by Charlie Covell.

The cast also featured Janet McTeer as Hera, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ariadne, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, and Misia Butler as Caeneus.

It also has Mat Fraser as Daedalus, Stanley Townsend as Minos, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachesis, and Cathy Tyson as Alecto, amongst others. Furthermore, Variety’s TV critic Aramide Tinubu also penned quite a negative review for the series and called the show 'a fail to delight'.

