Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Shares First Look Ft. Selena Gomez And David Henrie; See Here

We know you’ve missed your good old days watching magic happen on the Disney channel. Well, Disney Studios has officially agreed to a follow-up of the much-loved series Wizards of Waverly Place that starred Selena Gomez and David Henrie.

This might just be your other chance to have a look at the fun-filled adventures taking place in the wizardly world of the aforementioned show.

Here are the details of the sequel that will showcase the magic.

Selena Gomez announcing the news

After placing the initial pilot order for the magical series Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney Studios have formally given a series order for the show, Wizards.

In one of her latest story, Selena Gomez took to Instagram and announced her big and exciting news. As she shared a sneak peek at the show, her eagerness could be seen through the social media story that read, “Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!”

She had shared the official Disney channel post with the exclaiming words.

Both the People You Know singer and David Henrie are set to reprise their role as the magical siblings Alex and Justin Russo. The same stars will also serve as the executive producers for the said series.

Details of Wizards

The new sequel series will be called just Wizards, for which the production is set to begin in the next month in L.A. Besides the Lose You to Love Me singer and the actor from Little Boy, Jed Elinoff along with Scott Thomas, Gary Marsh and Andy Fickman will too serve as the executive producer for the series.

Both Elinoff and Thomas are also the writers of the show, while Fickman who has directed the pilot episode will be further working for the series to direct a few more episodes.

The cast of the series also includes Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thieleas well as Mimi Gianopulos.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television stated, “Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere.”

Further adding, “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David and our incredible cast and crew.”

The show is set to premiere this year on both Disney Channel as well as on Disney+.

