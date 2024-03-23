Selena Gomez Posts A Cute Pic of Benny Blanco and Her; Says 'Long Distance Relationship Vibes'

Selena Gomez is spicing up her long-distance love affair with Benny Blanco by sprinkling in some quirky charm. In a move that screams "adorable," Gomez hopped on social media to share a heartwarming snapshot on Wednesday. What's the fuss about? Well, it's a handwritten card from Blanco, commemorating their inaugural virtual date. The card, adorned with a charming hand-drawn flower, featured a heartfelt message from Blanco, wishing Gomez a happy virtual date. The text read, “Happy first virtual date! - Benny.,"

Gomez, with her signature humor, captioned the post with "Long distance relationship vibes," adding a playful touch to their romantic gesture.

Social Media Clues Unveil Quirky Romance of Selena and Benny

Their relationship, while subtly hinted at through Gomez's social media posts, was seemingly confirmed when she liked posts about their romance in December 2023. Gomez's candid comments about Blanco being her "absolute everything" and "the best thing" in her life further solidify their love story.

It's clear that despite the distance, their connection remains strong, and fans can't help but root for this quirky and adorable couple.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Shares Loving Tribute For BF Benny Blanco On His 36th Birthday; Reveals What She Loves The Most About Him

Advertisement

Golden Globes Galore: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Steal the Show

Proving their love is as strong as ever, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made a splash at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Gomez shared a quirky snapshot on her Instagram story, capturing a sweet moment of them locking lips, with Gomez playfully captioning it, "I won." Despite their recent public debut as a couple, these two have actually been in cahoots for a while, collaborating on Gomez's hit single "I Can't Get Enough" back in 2019. Seems like their connection goes way beyond the red carpet.

Selena's Sweet Shout-out to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez spills the beans about her blossoming romance with Benny Blanco during a quirky chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. Keeping it cryptic yet adorable, Gomez shares the importance of finding someone who respects and understands her, hinting at the special bond she shares with Blanco.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said at the time. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

And if that wasn't enough to melt your heart, Gomez goes all out to celebrate Blanco's birthday, showering him with love and affection in a series of photos and videos on Instagram. Looks like Gomez and Blanco are definitely keeping the romance alive in the most quirky and heartfelt way possible.

"Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco," she captioned the post.

ALSO READ: What Is Selena Gomez's Dating History? Everything To Know About Singer-Actress' Past Relationships