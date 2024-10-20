'We'll Never Forget': The Wanted Remembers Liam Payne's Support After Tom Parker’s Death In Heartfelt Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Members of The Wanted paid a heartfelt tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne following his tragic death on October 16, 2024. Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Max George, a member of The Wanted, acknowledged Payne's passing during their October 17 concert at the Avalon Theatre in Canada, leading the audience in a heartfelt round of applause that lasted for over a minute.

"Yesterday, we found out the tragic news about someone that we knew personally — Liam Payne," George told the crowd. "Obviously shockingly heartbreaking." His comments were captured in a video shared on X, in which George conveyed the band's grief and prayed for Payne's family, friends, and fans.

Max George also remembered Payne's support during a tough period for The Wanted, when bandmate Tom Parker was battling cancer. Parker, who died in 2022, was diagnosed with the condition in 2020.

According to George, Payne was the first artist to offer help when the band organized a Parker fundraiser. "He was the first person, the first artist to put his hand up and say that he wanted to perform," George said. "We'll never forget that."

George stated how important Payne was to the band, even beyond his participation in the fundraiser. "Even after Tom passed, you know he came to Tom's funeral, and he was extremely supportive to all of us, even though we hadn't really been sort of friends," he said.

He added that they knew each other until Tom died, and then they became friends. He really, truly encouraged them, and he said they will never forget that.

Aside from the onstage tribute, Max George took to Instagram to honor Liam Payne's memory. In an emotional post, George described Payne's death as absolutely devastating news, stating about the deep bond they had formed over time.

He wrote that he met Liam way back when 1D was on the X Factor. He added that over the last few years, he had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him.

George's post went on to explain how Payne had supported him after the loss of Tom Parker. He wrote that he supported him a lot personally after Tom passed. He will never forget that. His message was accompanied by a final note to Payne: "Rest in Peace Liam. Much love brother 🖤."

