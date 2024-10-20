'A Second Son': Liam Payne Remembered By One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan's Mom In Heartfelt Tribute

Liam Payne's sudden death has left people mourning globally. Niall Horan’s mother, Maura Gallagher, is one of those individuals. She shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering him on October 19, 2024.

Gallagher posted the tribute on Facebook, where she wrote a lengthy and emotional note expressing her shock over Payne’s passing.

She also reflected on the “pleasure” of watching the late singer grow into a wonderful musician and individual.

Gallagher recalled how the One Direction members started their journey on The X Factor and how Payne was always filled with “energy and passion.”

She further wrote, “Liam was like a second son to me, and I always had a special place in my heart for him. I remember all the times he would come over to our house, and we would have dinner together as a family. He was always so kind and respectful, and I loved how he would make us all laugh with his silly jokes and stories.”

Gallagher expressed that, as a mother, it is difficult for her to put into words the grief and pain of losing someone so close.

She added, “As a mother, it's hard to put into words the pain and grief that comes with losing someone so dear. My heart goes out to Liam's family and friends, and I can only imagine the pain they must be going through. I want them to know that they are not alone, and that we are all here for them.”

Niall's mother further shared about the other members' devastation over his death and it being difficult to watch them experience that. She wrote that all of them were like “brothers” more than just being group members.

Gallagher concluded the post with, “I know that Liam will always be in our hearts and memories, and we will cherish the time we had with him. Rest in peace, dear Liam. You will be deeply missed #LiamPayne #RIP #OneDirection."

Former members of the infamous band– Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson also shared emotionally charged posts remembering their fellow bandmate.

Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He was repeatedly found outside of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

