‘Two Years Without You’: Max George Remembers Bandmate Tom Parker On Second Death Anniversary

Max George shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him spending the night with Tom during their last tour, which was shared online. On March 30, 2022, Tom sadly lost his life at the age of 33 due to brain cancer. Two years before his passing, the singer, who was born in Bolton, received a diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme, an inoperable brain cancer.

It’s been two years since Tom Parker’s death

Tom was sleeping next to Max when Max posted a picture of the two of them in bed. “Two years without you, my brother,” he murmured. It doesn’t feel real yet. Found these on our final sleepover today. I will always treasure that.” Throughout The Wanted tour in 2022, the two frequently shared a room. Max stated in the video: “Well, we haven’t done this in a long. Parker and George had a sleepover.”

He joked, “Don’t hump my leg in the middle of the night like you used to, right,” as he turned his phone to see Tom chuckling next to him. We are past that. Following the post, other fans expressed their emotions with the following comment: “It still doesn’t feel genuine. I am giving you all my love since he was a legend in his day.” Another said, “He is missed every day; there isn’t a day that goes by and we don’t think about him.”

Advertisement

“Brothers for life,” said another person. Max, I’m sending you love today and always. “Tom’s departure was and will always be a hard fact to believe that it happened,” said a fourth person who shared. In particular, it’s something I never adjusted to. The anniversary of your bodily departure from this planet makes today a tough day, but you will never be forgotten.”

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

Fans remember Tom Parker’s death

In addition, Kelsey Parker, Tom’s wife, sent a sorrowful statement on social media along with pictures of their wedding day and first child-welcoming. “It’s hard to believe two years have passed,” she said. Even though it seems you were only gone yesterday, I feel like I’ve been on my own for a very long time, and a lot has happened while you were here. I’m sure you would be incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.

“The house looking as we wanted it, Rae in school and thriving, Bodhi won’t take his football kits off, K2K going from strength to strength, and the online community I’m growing. I know you’d be so proud of me. I’m so proud of myself, but I wish more than anything you were here to tell me yourself. For you to wrap your arms around me and share in the excitement of every milestone reached.”

“They say the second year is the hardest,” Kelsey said, “and everyone always telling me that if I can survive, I can survive anything. However, I feel weaker than I did before for some reason. Rae and Bodhi are asking more questions, and I need you here to help me answer them. It’s becoming more challenging, not easier, after two full years. Now more than ever, I miss you. Honoring you and everything we’ve shared, both now and always. Recall that I will always love you more than you can possibly express, Tommy Boy Forever.”

On Instagram, a fan wrote: “It still doesn’t feel real. He was unquestionably a legend in his own right.” “Tom’s departure was and will always be a hard fact to believe that it happened,” a second person said. “In particular, it’s something I never adjusted to. The anniversary of your bodily departure from this planet makes today a very tough day, but you will never truly be forgotten.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Thought It Was Very Honest’: Jason Gould Reacts To Mom Barbra Streisand’s Memoir