‘Feels Like Only Yesterday’: Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Shares Emotional Tribute On The Wanted Singer’s 2nd Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kelsey wrote, "Hard to realize two years have passed," remembering her husband, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 33 from stage four glioblastoma, a kind of brain cancer. "I feel like I've been on my own for a long time now, and so much has changed since you were here. Feels like only yesterday that you left us," she added.

Kelsey Parker pays tribute to Tom Parker

On Instagram, Kelsey Parker posted a montage of their life with their children, son Bodhi Thomas, 3, and daughter Aurelia Rose, 4. The film included many shots of the couple's 2018 wedding, footage of Tom with the kids, and Kelsey and Tom squabbling it out on the dance floor, set to Blame Jones' rendition of Champagne Supernova.

Kelsey wrote in her post that she's having a terrible time and that many say the second year after someone dies is the hardest. She said, "I feel like I'm a weaker [SIC] than I was before. Bodhi and Rae are asking more questions, and I only need your assistance responding. It's growing harder rather than easier after two full years."

She wrote, "I know you'd be so proud of everything we've achieved. We've renovated the house, their daughter is doing great in school, and their son won't take off his [soccer jersey] football kits. I'm so proud of myself, but more than anything, I wish you were here to tell me yourself." According to the mother of two, Tom is missed "more than ever."

"We are honoring you and everything we have today and always. Remember, Tommy Boy, I love you more than you can ever know," Kelsey said.

The British musician revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. His band was well-known for songs like Glad You Came. At the time Tom got diagnosed, Kelsey was 36 weeks pregnant with their baby; he remarked at the time, "I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this."

Tom was a part of the Brain Tumor Charity

The Brain Tumour Charity, with whom he collaborated after receiving his diagnosis in 2020, also praised Tom's' extraordinary influence and legacy.'' They stated, "It is with huge sadness that we remember the wonderful Tom Parker on the anniversary of his death, but this is also tinged with the incredible impact and legacy that his music, his personality, and his warmth have left."

Kelsey opened up about her husband's death two days ago at the recent Together For Short Lives Ball. "Despite his diagnosis, Tom remained resolute in raising his voice to drive awareness of the disease, standing united with us in calling for further funds and innovation in research and for his heartfelt support and inspiration for so many others."

She spoke, saying, "Grief is an interesting thing, and going through and experiencing grief is something big. You have to live for each day, and taking each day as it comes is a message I personally promote. However, I believe that I now realize, 'Oh my God," and that it's truly been two years since I lost Tom.'"

Before becoming engaged in 2016 and married two years later, Kelsey and Tom first met in a nightclub in 2009. Two years later, they welcomed their two children into the world. She co-wrote the book With And Without You about navigating life without him and was a part of the six-part ITV documentary series Life After Tom.

Recently, Kelsey gave a sneak peek at the specifics of the charity football game she plans for 2024 to honor the late singer. On Sunday, June 16, Father's Day, the mother of two will organize the Tom Parker Charity Football Match at Bromley Football Club to raise awareness and money for the fight against brain cancer.

Numerous celebrities, including Ryan and Scott Thomas, brothers, and Jake Quickenden of X Factor, participated in the event last year. Kelsey has hinted that major celebrities will also attend the benefit in 2024. With about 2,500 cases of glioblastoma, the kind of brain cancer Tom had—being identified each year, she believes the event will help address the shortage of funds for research into this deadly illness.

