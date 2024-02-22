Has Tom Cruise Settled with Rumored Girlfriend Elsina Khayrova Amid Breakup Rumors?

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise has been allegedly dating Russian socialite and model Elsina Khayrova for a few months now. And an insider revealed that Cruise recently met up with his girlfriend’s kids from her previous marriage. But rumors of a breakup have started to fly and there are some conflicting accounts.

Have Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova broken up?

Just a few days ago, a source from Tom and Elsina’s close circle revealed that the actor met with Khayrova’s kids from her previous marriage with Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov. Fans were glad to know that Tom Cruise was finally getting serious with someone after his divorce from Katie Holmes back in 2012.

But then, a source told The Sun that the couple have actually broken up and Tom Cruise still wanted to be friends with Elsina because they live in the same building and do not wish to make things awkward between them. “There are no hard feelings between them and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course,” the source said. But whether the information is correct or not remains a mystery as someone else claimed that the couple is actually pretty happy together.

Advertisement

So are they together?

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Tom has pretty much settled down in London and is really happy with Elsina. They are also a part of a great social circle there who all like them together. They also said that the actor has not ruled out the possibility of another marriage after his three failed ones, but he has not decided anything yet.

The source also said that Cruise is very content in London and happy with his life and relationship. They said that Cruise and Khayrova can, “sit and talk for hours about world affairs, arts and culture, history (and) sports.” They added that even thoughCruise has not ruled out another wedding, the circumstances have never really been right.

It seems that there are some contrasting accounts of what is actually going on with the superstar’s romantic life with Elsina Khayrova. But there has not been any official confirmation about the relationship or breakup from either side.

ALSO READ: Did Tom Cruise really book a restaurant floor for date night with his alleged Russian girlfriend? READ