Were Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams Spotted Together In New York City? Report

It appears that the new romance is strongly brewing in town. Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were recently spotted as they held hands together, according to a TikTok video, per People magazine.

The video was shared on December 15, Sunday, which comes after Abrams made her Saturday Night Live debut on December 14, Saturday. For the unversed, Mescal also made his debut on the late-night sketch show last Saturday, December 7.

As far as Abrams’ debut on the sketch comedy show goes, she was the musical guest, who performed two songs from her album titled The Secret Of Us (Deluxe), which were That’s So True and I Love You, I’m Sorry. Chris Rock served as the host for the same episode.

In the latest TikTok clip, the duo was seen on their way toward the New York City building. On their way, the songstress reportedly stopped to address fans who were watching to meet them. She told them, “Have a good night, you guys!” after which she went inside. According to People magazine, the alleged pair have been linked since June of this year.

As per the publication, since they sparked romance speculation this summer, they have been spotted taking walks in city streets and going on dates. An insider revealed to People magazine in August that they were still in the initial days of their romance.

Advertisement

At that time the source told the outlet that both were “hooking up and it’s still early stages.” It seems that their romance has developed, making it more serious, as a source later told People magazine that, “Gracie and Paul are the real deal,” adding that they had plans for vacationing together in the new year. The insider also said, “They’re at the top of their game and always in communication.”

As per the outlet, in November both of them stepped out together publicly when she joined Mescal at the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II. The duo did not walk the red carpet together but posed at the afterparty, where they were reportedly seen cozying up.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder