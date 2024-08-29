What Are The Rumors About Lana Del Rey Dating An Air Boat Captain? Glen Powell Connection Explained

For a long time, Lana Del Rey has kept her personal life private. Fans only get a peek into her world through her music and social media posts. Lana is known for her haunting songs and incredible performances, but her love life has always been a mystery. But, recently, some inside reports are claiming that she is dating an airboat captain, Jeremy Dufrene.

Jeremy isn’t a celebrity; he’s a local tour guide known for his swamp tours. This news has surprised many, especially after they were seen together at a big music festival. Let’s find out more about these rumors, who Jeremy is, and his link to Hollywood star Glen Powell.

Lana Del Rey’s new romance

Lana Del Rey appears to have a new man in her life: Jeremy Dufrene, an airboat captain from Louisiana. They were seen holding hands backstage at the Reading Festival, where Lana was performing. This has led people to wonder if they are more than friends.

More about Jeremy Dufrene

Jeremy used to work at a chemical plant but now spends his time guiding swamp tours and interacting with wildlife. Lana and Jeremy first met in 2019 when Lana took one of his tours. She even shared photos from the trip on her social media. While sharing them, she shared, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x”

Jeremy Dufrene is not a typical celebrity boyfriend. His company’s website says he used to work at a chemical plant and fish for shrimp in his free time. Later, he got his airboat license and became a swamp boat captain. He now enjoys taking people on boat tours and interacting with wildlife. Some reports say he might be an alligator hunter also, but this isn’t confirmed.

A hint of romance on social media

Lana has been hinting at her relationship with Jeremy for a while. A few months ago, she shared a picture on Instagram with her siblings, all wearing swamp boat ear protection. She captioned it as, “Family w my guy,” tagging Jeremy. Fans quickly noticed this and started connecting the dots.

Recently, during a performance of her song Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana changed the lyrics. Yes, she changed it from “He’s born in December, I’m born in June” to “He’s born in March.” And, guess what, Jeremy was born in March. This seems like a big hint about their relationship. Fans believe that it is Lana’s subtle way of confirming her relationship with Jeremy.

Glenn Powell’s unexpected connection with Jeremy

Adding to the story is actor Glen Powell, known for movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. Glen also knows Jeremy Dufrene. Yes, they became friends after Glen took several swamp boat tours with Jeremy. This happened while he was filming Screen Queens in Louisiana. Though this is an interesting twist in between. But it is unclear if Glen helped Lana and Jeremy get closer.

Lana Del Rey’s private love life

Lana Del Rey has always kept her romantic relationships private. She’s been linked to several people, including fellow musicians and a reality TV star. Her past relationships include Scottish singer Barrie-James O’Neill, Italian director Francesco Carrozzini, rapper G-Eazy, reality TV cop Sean Larkin, and musician Clayton Johnson.

And, lastly, there were rumors that she was with music industry professional Evan Winiker. Also, she had a brief connection with rock band Salem's Jack Donoghue. In 2023, during an interview, she claimed that she is currently single. But these reports claim that things have changed now.

What’s next for Lana and Jeremy?

Lana Del Ray hasn’t officially commented on her relationship with Jeremy Dufrene yet. Fans are eagerly checking her social media for more hints or updates. Whether this is a short-term romance or something more serious remains to be seen.

Some fans are also wondering if this new relationship will inspire her music. Lana often writes songs based on her personal life, so it’s possible her relationship with Jeremy could be a part of her future music.

