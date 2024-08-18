What Did Ariana Madix’s Brother Jeremy Do? Find Out Amidst His Arrest At Florida Airport

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs like cannabis

Six months ago Jeremy Madix, the brother of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, was arrested after allegedly trying to take more than 100 pounds of cannabis with him on a flight to Germany.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Jeremy was at Orlando International Airport to Frankfurt with a friend named Jonah Ahad at around 8 p.m. local time on Feb. 16, 2024, when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stopped the two.

The customs agent reportedly probed their three suitcases, including two large black Tumi suitcases and a black Briggs & Riley suitcase, and the alleged suitcases contained "a large amount of green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags in all of the suitcases," and the warrant added that the plants tested "presumptive positive" for cannabis ( commonly also called weed).

As per the warrant, PEOPLE claimed that an Orlando Police Department detective took custody of the suitcases and alleged that the bags with Jeremy's name on the tags contained 64 vacuum-sealed bags of about 76 pounds of cannabis and that the bag with Ahad's name on the tag contained 31 bags of cannabis weighing about 37 pounds.

Although the incident occurred six months ago, TMZ was the first to report this news. Moreover, another court filing submitted by Jeremy's attorney on Wednesday, Aug. 14, revealed that Jeremy, known for his appearances on Vanderpump Rules, was not arrested until July 10.

Advertisement

He was taken into custody at his home in Oceanside, California, and then deported to Florida.

Ariana's mother, Tanya Madix, also wrote a letter in support of her son, telling the judge overseeing the case that the 32-year-old is "a wonderful, loving son" and a "kind person."

Tanya cited that Jeremy has lived in California for the last 10 years and has thrived there. He has a good job and is well-liked and respected. She added that he shares a home with his fiancée, Rachael, and their two dogs. Jeremy is proud of his home and puts much effort into embellishing the property.

Another document filed on Aug. 14 shows that Jeremy's bond was set at $80,000 and that he must surrender his passport within five days of being released on bond.

At the time of writing, PEOPLE reported that it has not been confirmed if the accused is still in custody.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Opens Up On ‘Intense’ New Season Of Love Island USA; VRP Star Shares Her Experience As Host

What Next For Ariana Madix As She Bids Goodbye To Hosting Love Island USA? Explored