‘I Am Deeply Saddened...’: Rachel Leviss Shares A Post About Jax Taylor Seeking Mental Health Treatment; Wishes Him ‘Speedy Recovery’

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss, 29 spoke about her ex-Vanderpump Rules cast member, Jax Taylor, 45 who is seeking help to better his mental health. The Bravo show star took to her Instagram on July 29 to share a post, in which she wrote a note that said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax's mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment.”

She mentioned the scarcity of openness after being mocked by people for being in the spa. In the note, she said, “I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa.”

Wishing the best for her former costar, Leviss stated in the note that she hoped Jax found “healing” the way she did in her own journey.

She also mentioned, “This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars.”

The 29-year-old captioned this post by writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.” The comments section is filled with people sharing their opinions on the same. Check out the post below.

As per the US Weekly’s report, on July 30, (Tuesday) Jax’s rep confirmed to the publication that he is voluntarily taking help to work on his “mental health struggles.”

The 45-year-old also posted about the same, stating that he is doing this for his 3-year-old son Cruze, who he shares with his ex-spouse Brittany Cartwright. He captioned, “Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you.”

After filming the season 10 union special for the Vanderpump Rules show, it was confirmed by the outlet that the 29-year-old had registered herself in a mental health facility.

Post her treatment, she decided not to take part in the reality show, instead, she has been focusing on her modeling projects and her podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue.

After her exit from the Bravo show, Jax shared with the publication that Rachel should not join the show again for season 11.

He shared that one needs to have “thick skin” and in his opinion, the 29-year-old ventured into something that was a bit larger than her. The 45-year-old does not think that she is mentally strong enough to feature in something like this.

Jax exited the show back in 2020. He then starred in the show’s spin-off series named, The Valley, which premiered in March.

The 45-year-old expressed to the outlet in March that he hopes that his former 29-year-old co-star stays away from the new series.

Jax shared that she need to disappear for a while and attempt to figure out who she is as an individual. He further added, “I think she got caught up in the whole fame of it all.”

