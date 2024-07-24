What Next For Ariana Madix As She Bids Goodbye To Hosting Love Island USA? Explored

The Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix made a bombshell announcement of hosting one of the most popular reality TV shows, Love Island USA, season 6, earlier this year. While the show winners were crowned just this weekend, she has already begun preparations for her next career move.

A day after Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were declared the show winners, Madix took to social media to express how she felt as she wrapped up the show. Here’s what she is set to do next in her career:.

Ariana Madix wrapped Love Island USA

On July 22, she shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone at @loveislandusa for everything you do to bring this show to life from the art department to the music to being in my ear every night 🥰”

Expressing gratitude towards the entire crew and cast members, Madix wrote, “Thank you to these islanders who gave us magic.” The 39-year-old television personality, model, and actor celebrated the successful season in Fiji by posing with the winning couple and other finalists in her post. “Each one of you is so important to what made this season so special, and you are all amazing. 💖 I know we are all missing you guys already!”

Madix called her time in Fiji, spanning six weeks, "truly something special." She spoke to PEOPLE about how magical it felt to host the show from the first night on and how much she enjoyed getting to know the cast through their conversations. She also said that she wished there had been more on-screen interaction among the Islanders.

What is Ariana Madix now eyeing in her career?

Now that she has finished hosting Love Island USA, Madix is getting ready to make a comeback on Broadway. From August 1 to September 1, she will play Roxie Hart again in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Despite her hectic schedule, Madix disclosed that she had been practicing her vocal warm-ups and dancing routines in preparation for her Broadway part while she was in Fiji. Her much-awaited return to Broadway is coming months after her triumphant January debut, which ran for ten weeks and shattered box office records.

