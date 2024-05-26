Vanderpump Rules Star Rachel Leviss’ lawyers shared the news that the court has officially granted them the right to sue Tom Sandoval over Leviss’ porn revenge lawsuit. In February 2024, Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel) filed a lawsuit against her co-star Tom Sandoval for recording and publishing her during their intimate Facetime conversations.

For the unversed, Leviss based her lawsuit on the charges of revenge porn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

The Court approves Rachel Leviss’ appeal to sue Tom Sandoval

The whole conflict between Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval has gained widespread attention from fans and media alike. From the duo’s raunchy affair to their legal battle, the duo continues to make headlines for one thing or the other. Now, Leviss has officially confirmed that her appeal has been approved by the court and her lawsuit will proceed ahead with her charges against Sandoval.

On May 24, Daniel M. Crowley, a Superior Court Judge of Los Angeles County, gave the green flag to Leviss’ claims. The court noted that even though Leviss was aware of being recorded during their private time together, she still didn’t give her consent for the clips to be saved and copied by Tom Sandoval. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Leviss' attorney, Bryan Freedman expressed his delight with the court's decision, stating in his statement to PEOPLE that, “We are pleased with the Court’s order, which recognizes that recording someone in sexually compromising ways without her consent violates California law. We will be moving forward aggressively to vindicate Rachel’s rights.”

Further, Leviss' lawyer, Mark Geragos also went ahead and made it clear if Leviss’ invasion of privacy was not approved then the meaning of the word private is itself demeaned.

“If Sandoval’s illegal recording isn’t an invasion of privacy then there is nothing that is private. The Judge decisively ruled that Rachel’s rights and privacy were violated as alleged and we obviously agree,” he stated.

ALSO READ: 'Had Me Under His Love Spell': Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Allegedly Gaslit Her During Affair

Everything to know about Rachel Leviss’ lawsuit against Tom Sandoval

Leviss and Sandoval starred together on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, where Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. However, things still didn’t turn out well for the duo as Madix discovered their affair when she caught Leviss masturbating on Sandoval’s phone. Leviss later in February 2024 charged both Tom and Ariana on the charges of revenge porn by copying her intimate videos.

Leviss’ court filing, as retrieved via Deadline stated, “It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show.” It further added that the unconsented videos of Leviss captured her “in a state of undress and masturbating.”

The filing denoted Leviss as a “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man (Tom Sandoval), who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman (Ariana Madix) seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal.”

In response to Leviss’ lawsuit, Madrix used anti-SLAPP law, a law designed to allow individuals to have the lawsuit against them dismissed at a very early stage, against Leviss’ claim. Sandoval also dismissed Leviss’ allegations as a “thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame.”

Meanwhile, it is to be seen as to which side the court favors at the end. Till then, the court battle between the two sides continues to rage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Replies To Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit; Here's What The Vanderpump Rules Star Say