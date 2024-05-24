What Did Charlie Puth Think Of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Shout Out?

Taylor Swift mentioned a few names of artists in the title track of her latest album, which was released on April 19. Out of the many, Charlie Puth, too, made it to the list. However, the singer initially could not believe that the pop icon placed his name among the other musicians and thought it was the AI talking.

Puth only believed it after one of his friends, who had heard the track before the release, called him up and mentioned it. Swift also named Jack Antoff, Patti Smith, and the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

What did Chalie Puth say about Taylor Swift adding his name to her latest album?

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Puth revealed his exact feeling after learning that his name was on the title track of Tortured Poets Department. The See You Again singer said, “My brain immediately went to ‘Oh, like in an interview or something. That’s cool. I love Taylor Swift.’”

Puth revealed that he was in shock the first time he learned of the Anti-hero singer taking his name. We Don’t Talk Anymore singer said, “My first thought was like, ‘Wow. She said my name.’ She kind of said it like P-O-O-T-H.’ And I just cried, dude.”

As for the song's lyrics on TTPD, Taylor sang, “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

Charlie Puth’s note of gratitude to Taylor Swift

In his conversations with the media portal, Puth shared that he has not had a chance to meet Swift yet, but he sent out a note to the pop icon, who is currently hosting the European leg of the Eras Tour. The Dangerously crooner said, “I was just like, ‘This means more, and I will take this newfound courage to put this new body of work out.”

He continued, “Again, I was working on it already, but I was just unsure, and it’s cool to get a stamp of approval from an artist that you have idolized for such a long time and still do.”

Charlie Puth dropped his new song Hero on Friday, May 21, and also thanked Taylor Swift publicly via a post on Instagram.

