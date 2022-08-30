Liger (Hindi) Monday Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer crashes; Adds Rs. 1.25 cr

Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday led Liger opened to considerably good numbers at the box office given the current box office scenario. The film earned Rs. 1.25 cr from the paid previews on Thursday and the Friday number were around Rs. 4.25 cr, which is quite good for a Telugu dubbed film. The fair value opening of the film is around Rs. 5 crore because the Hindi version of the film wasn't showcased much in the Telugu speaking belt. The film saw a drop on Saturday and is estimated to have earned around Rs. 4.15 cr on Saturday. Mass films generally see a drop on Saturday so it is not really surprising. However, the opening wasn't very high and there certainly was a possibility of Saturday ending up more than Friday. On Sunday, the film dropped, owing to the much hyped India vs Pakistan match. It still managed to add around Rs. 3.60 cr nett on Sunday, to pack a first weekend of Rs. 13.25 cr.

The film dropped majorly on its first Monday, to collect Rs. 1.25 cr for the Hindi version. The drop vis-à-vis Friday is more than 60 percent, which is never really good, regardless of how high or low the collections are. The Monday drop seals the fate for the film and the film will end up doing a nett Hindi business in the vicinity of Rs. 20 cr, which given the release size and budget of the film, is poor. However, the opening weekend can't entirely be discarded as it opened better than films of A-listers like Runway 34 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The business after Monday stands at a poor Rs. 14.50 cr.

The day wise Hindi nett collection of Liger is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs. 1.25 cr (Previews)

Day 2 - Rs. 4.25 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 4.15 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 3.60 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 1.25 cr

Total: Rs. 14.50 cr

The film was estimated to be valued at Rs. 90 cr and based on the trend of the film, it will struggle to do even Rs. 30 cr worldwide. The film is a losing fare for all investors, especially in the Telugu states. It is to be seen if producers rise up to the occasion to bear some losses or not.

