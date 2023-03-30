Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth: Here's what happened between the two

Popstars Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth have shared a controversial equation with a lot of chatter about what happened between the two. The debate has sprung once again after Puth tweeted on March 25, "Attention is about what you think it's about," referring to the song he wrote about Gomez. He proceeded to delete the tweet after instant backlash. This wasn't the first time the We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker spoke about his supposed equation with the Come and Get It singer. Continue reading to know the timeline of their equation.

What happened between Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth?

Gomez and Puth collaborated on the popular song We Don’t Talk Anymore which was released in May 2016. After they performed it live and featured in each other's Snapchat videos, romance rumours started doing the rounds. The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder had recently split from musician Justin Bieber. Puth had clarified by tweeting, "She’s just my friend guys lol relax," while Gomez had said, "Before it begins, he is a good one. He is MY FRIEND only lol."

A year later, the 31-year-old released the song Attention after Gomez and Bieber got back together for a brief period of time. The lyrics of the song talked about a woman stringing Puth along and only wanting attention from him and netizens thought the song was about Gomez. In 2018, Puth told Billboard that he had a "very short-lived” but “very impactful” relationship with the singer which “really messed” him up. He added, "I'm trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

In a lyric breakdown video from 2017, which has resurfaced after the latest tweet diss, Puth talked about how Attention was about a girl who didn't want to sleep with him and kept trying to manipulate and string him along. "We would be talking in the hotel, she'd be like, 'You wanna sleep over?' I'd be like, Yes, I'm gonna get it in! And then nothing would happen — which is totally fine, but after like the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing."

"I knew that she was trying to make me so embedded to her that I would never leave her, but I would never get what I wanted out of her. She was doing that repetitively just to get something out of me, which was for me to be attached to her hip at all times," he had added. Puth's recently deleted tweet caused a lot of backlash as fans called him out for being salty that Gomez rejected his advances. They also said that he was attention-seeking, obsessed, and entitled for still behaving this way.

