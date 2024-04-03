What Did Daniel Tosh Say About Kylie Jenner Being Pregnant With Timothee Chalamet's Baby? Find Out As Source Debunks Rumors

Daniel Tosh made huge claims when he spoke of Kylie Jenner recently. The words of the host of the podcast even included the Dune lead actor Timothée Chalamet.

Read on and learn about the rumors and what the sources have to say about Kylie Jenner being pregnant with the baby of Timothée Chalamet.

Daniel Tosh on his podcast about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Rumors don't need fuel to ignite the long fire that runs around the industry and amongst the fans. In his recently released episode of the podcast, Tosh Show, host, Daniel Tosh made claims involving the 26-year-old star Kylie Jenner.

As per US Weekly , the host claimed that Kylie Jenner had shot a scene from the acclaimed series The Kardashians at a grocery he recently visited. He further went on to say that this grocery store scene was actually the pregnancy revelation scene of Kylie.

Speaking on his podcast, Tosh stated, “Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’"

“He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” he added.

Although admitting, “This might not be true. I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me,” the host further stated, “This is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,” while also adding a “Spoiler alert.”

What the sources have to say

Despite all the random claims that were made by Daniel Tosh, US Weekly had further reported that the sources who are somewhere related to the production have confirmed that neither the Kardashians nor Jenner have filmed any such scene.

The report even states that no season finale has been shot in any such Malibu-based grocery store.

It is still a rumor about Kylie Jenner being pregnant in recent times. However, the star had become a mom earlier, when she gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s daughter in February 2018. Both Scott and Jenner started dating in 2017 but were an on-and-off couple. The same couple welcomed their son, Aire in the year 2022.

