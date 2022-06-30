EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink REVEAL what fans can expect from Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is all set to release on July 1. After the first part of the season was released in May, the second volume will consist of the final two episodes that will wrap up the season. When it comes to the second volume, the showrunners have teased some major twists and series' stars have also teased it to be an epic one.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink aka Max Mayfield and Priah Ferguson aka Erica Sinclair spoke about the upcoming finale of the fourth season. While keeping the spoilers at bay, when asked what fans can expect from the upcoming two episodes and what their reaction will be like, Gaten had a rather interesting answer as he promised, "I think jaws will be dropped." Priah Ferguson instantly admitted to Gaten's answer and chimed in "for sure."

Sadie Sink aka Max Mayfield who was seen as one of Vecna's targets in the first part of Season 4 further added on to Matarazzo's comments and said, "It's very wild, honestly, like I'm most excited for volume 2 to get released. That is the craziest thing. Volume one is just setting up for those final episodes, so I think, people are going to be really happy."

The aftermath of the second volume of the season it seems will leave fans with a rather quiet moment as Matarazzo said, "I think it's going to be one of those things where the credits roll and wherever you are, whoever's there, it's just going to be like, silence." Sink further adding to Gaten's response said, "And you'll probably sit there just a long time."

Watch Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson's EXCLUSIVE interview for Stranger Things 4 below:

The second volume of Stranger Things' Season 4 consists of two episodes out of which the finale will be two hours and nineteen minutes long as confirmed by the show's writers.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery and more. The last two episodes of the season are all set to release on July 1 on Netflix.

