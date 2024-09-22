What Do Emily Blunt’s Daughters Think About Her Devil Wears Prada Role? Actress REVEALS

Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton in Devil Wears Prada is a memorable one for the audience and also for her two children but not for the same reasons as they rather find her to be very mean in the iconic film.

While conversing with Page Six, Blunt shared about her daughters, Hazel and Violet’s reactions. She expressed, “They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met.” But on the contrary, she pointed out that other people who loved her role, quote her lines every week to the actress.

She mentioned that it was wonderful that it has an “indelible fingerprint on people.” The actress added that the movie’s lasting impact was especially “incredible” because it was her first huge film.

Blunt recalled her agent giving her a call and telling her about the film’s opening weekend box office success and she questioned if that was good because she was not aware of what was good.

The A Quiet Place star mentioned that the cast of the 2006 film, along with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep had the “time of our lives” while they filmed for the iconic venture.

Many people reminisce about the movie but it’s time for the fans to rejoice again because in July Puck News reported that the sequel penned by Aline Brosh Mckenna and Produced by Wendy Finerman was seemingly in development. Along with that Miranda Priestly can be potentially seen running her Runway Magazine as she tries to navigate the new age digital landscape.

Additionally, Entertainment Weekly reported about Streep, Hathaway, and Stanely Tucci being in discussions to reprise their respective characters. There is not much information available yet about the movie but Blunt, while speaking with People magazines shared what she looked forward to the most in its sequel.

While attending the American Institute of Stuttering Gala, the actress told the publication that she wanted to get some good eye makeup once again and Blunt also quipped about getting stomach flu once again just like she did in the first installment

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the first part also featured, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bundchen, Daniel Sunjata, Tracie Thomas, Rich Sommer, Simone Baker, Suzzane Dengel, and Stephanie Szostak.

