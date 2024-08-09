Throwback: When Emily Blunt Revealed Her First Kiss On 13th Birthday Turned A 'Horror Show'

Just like her last name, Emily Blunt has always been blunt about the things she has spoken about during her interviews. She once got candid about her first kissing experience when she was 13, which turned out to be a nightmare for her.

It is a very common experience that many people have faced during their first kiss and it appears that the actress is also one of those people.

Back in May 2021, Blunt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the Quiet Place Part II release. She reflected on her first kissing experience which occurred on her 13th birthday. This happened with a young man named Ashley Clark.

After Blunt mentioned it, the host and the audience reacted by saying “aww.” to which she reacted, “No! No, it was a horror show.”

The Devil Wears Prada star shared that there were 18 children in the dining area of her home and she put a sign that read “Don't come in Mom,” on the door. All of them together played the infamous game of spin the bottle.

The actress recalled that she spun it and it landed on Ashley. The actress described him as a guy who was tall and handsome with the classic 90s “curtained ‘ hairdo. She also said that she along with her friends found him attractive.

The actress further revealed, “Now, I had heard about the concept of french kissing but I thought 'Why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't.” Blunt shared that she was “horrified” with the entire experience and she remembered, “surreptitiously wiping,” her mouth after the whole thing. The actress expressed, “ It was horrible."

Advertisement

The Mary Poppins star revealed that has not kept in contact with Ashley over the years. She said, “ Poor Ashley.”

On the work front, her latest films include Oppenheimer (2023), Pain Hustlers (2023), The Fall Guy (2024), and IF (2024).

Out of which Oppenheimer became a major blockbuster. The Academy Award-winning film which created a global buzz saw Blunt portraying the role of Kitty Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, her yet another critically acclaimed venture, IF, had her husband Josh Krasinski in the director's chair. The film is about a girl who discovers that has the ability to see everyone’s imaginary friend. She goes on an adventure to connect the imaginary friends who are forgotten with their kids.

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Reveals ‘Staying Connected’ Is The Key To Her Happy Marriage To John Krasinski