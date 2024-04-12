What Gift Did Kirsten Dunst Receive From Tom Cruise While Filming Interview With The Vampire? Actress Reveals

Kirsten Dunst recently opened up a memorable gift she received from Tom Cruise a long time ago. The Spiderman actress who worked with Cruise in the 1994 movie Interview with The Vampire. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Dunst revealed how her co-star gave her a “thoughtful” gift when she was 11. She also revealed how the late comedian and actor Robbie Williams bought her a Mac computer.

Kirsten Dunst talks about Tom Cruise’s gift

Kirsten Dunst and Tom Cruise who were costars, shared a wholesome moment on the sets of the 1994 horror film. Dunst who was 11 years old when she played the part of Claudia in the movie received a “very thoughtful” gift from the superstar. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently to promote her movie Civil War, where she spoke about her experience as a child actor. Kimmel questioned the actress by asking if Tom had ever bought her a gift, to which the actress replied, "Tom Cruise put a Christmas tree in my dressing room as a child.” Tom executed the thoughtful gesture when the crew was filming at Buckinghamshire's Pinewood Studios. "There'd be a gorgeous Christmas tree fully decorated in my dressing room from Tom. He treated me like a princess," she added.

Kirsten told ET how she still gets a holiday cake from costar Tom Cruise after all these years. Tom Cruise famously sends a cake to selective actors on the holidays. When asked about the cake, Dunst revealed she was still receiving it by adding, "Still getting that cake." The actress also pointed out that her husband Jesse Plemons who worked with Tom in the movie American Made, also receives the cake every year. "Jesse gets the cakes so we double up on our cakes," she mentioned.

Kirsten Dunst on working with Robbie Williams

Kirsten also reveals that she received a gift from Robbie Williams. The two were costars for the adventure-fantasy movie Jumanji which came out in 1995. The late comedian very generously gifted Dunst a Mac computer. "A big, colored Mac computer. The new one. The new ones in the 90s," said the Bring it On actress,” she told Variety. The actress also describes Williams as the most “generous, kind, funny person.”

Dunst also told Vanity Fair how “exciting” it was to share the set with the legendary Robbie Williams. “When you're a kid, you don't appreciate things as much as when you look back as an adult. It was really special to be on that set with him," she added.

Kirsten is set to star in her upcoming film Civil War. She plays a photojournalist in the film, whose job is to document a war taking place in modern-day America.

Her husband Jesse Plemons plays a role opposite to Dunst in the movie. The pair have already been costars on the big screen for two projects previously. The actress revealed how Plemons did them a “favor” by playing the “disturbing role” of a soldier in the movie. Kirsten describes filming with her husband for this movie as a “chilling” experience. The movie is set to premiere on April 12, 2024.

