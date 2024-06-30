What Happened To Will Richardson After He Won Mole Season 1? Explored

Will Richardson won The Mole Season 1, and fans have been curious about his life since 2022. The reality show aired in 2001 and got a Netflix reboot 21 years later. The Mole features a dozen strangers competing in physical and mental challenges for prize money, with one player secretly sabotaging the game.

The Mole' Season 1, hosted by Alex Wagner, featured 12 players competing for the prize money. Will Richardson, Joi Schweitzer, and Kesi Neblett made it to the finale. Kesi was revealed as the mole, and Will correctly identified her. By doing so, Will won the competition and took home 101,500 USD.

Will Richardson’s strategy in the Mole Season 1

Actor Will Richardson was among the 12 contestants on The Mole season 1. While working on the strategy, he started to build trust with his team and cleverly made them think he was the mole, a strategy that clearly worked in his favor. Even in the trailer, he asked if they ever doubted him via Netflix.

In episodes 9 and 10 of The Mole Season 1, Will suspected that Kesi was manipulative and often failed the tasks. He also closely observed his competitors and noticed some traits that hinted at the mole’s identity. Eventually, Will admitted he also made a habit of watching previous seasons, which helped him identify the clues and ultimately win season 1.

Will's reality TV return: From perfect match to single life

Will returned to compete in another reality TV show, joining Perfect Match season 1. Known for his competitive spirit, viewers witnessed this throughout his time on the series. Although he sought love on Perfect Match, his journey didn't unfold as planned. Currently single, Will frequently shares social media photos showcasing his social life and workout regimen.

The Mole season 1 winner is also very active on Instagram and frequently shares his fitness journey. Since appearing on the show, his followers have grown from 16k to over 84k. Being an enthusiast, he regularly updates his followers on his activities and has become popular for his passion for fitness. He and other cast members also recently shared a post with a shirtless photo with the caption “ Life is a garden… dig it” and a rock-on emoji.

