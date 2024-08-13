What is Disney Legends Award? Exploring Origins as Miley Cyrus Becomes The Youngest Artist To Win It

Miley Cyrus became the youngest artist ever to receive the Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, adding another milestone to her already impressive career. Founded in 1987, this honor recognizes people who have made a lasting impact on Disney. Imagineer Andrea Favilli designed the iconic bronze sculpture given to each honoree, which symbolizes imagination, craftsmanship, and the magical spark that brings dreams to life.

As Cyrus accepted the award, she reflected on her journey from Hannah Montana to Disney Legend, reminding everyone that even legends get scared—but they do it anyway.

Disney Legends is a Hall of Fame award given by The Walt Disney Company to people who have made a significant contribution to the Disney legacy. Established in 1987, the honor is traditionally given out annually during a private ceremony. It's been given every two years since 2009 at Disney's D23 Expo.

The recipients are chosen by a selection committee chaired by Roy E. Disney, Walt Disney's nephew and former vice chairman and director emeritus of The Walt Disney Company. Long-time Disney executives, historians, and other experts make up the committee.

Imagineer Andrea Favilli created the iconic Disney Legends award, a bronze sculpture of Mickey Mouse holding a star-tipped wand. Symbolically, this award embodies the spirit of Disney.

Based on Disney's explanation, the three elements of the award represent the unique contributions of each recipient. Spirals symbolize imagination and the power of ideas. Hands represent skill, discipline, and craftsmanship. As a final element, the Wand and Star symbolize magic, the spark that is ignited by imagination and skill when new dreams are created.

Lainey Wilson introduced the ceremony with a vibrant rendition of 'The Best of Both Worlds,' the hit song from Hannah Montana.

"I'm going to let everybody in on a Disney Legend secret. I'm the one who tells you what you don't want to know. What I want to say is that legends get scared, too. I'm afraid right now, but the difference is that we all do it anyway, and you all can do that every single day as well. When you try, there is no such thing as failure," she said, as reported by Variety.

"Disney was trying to rebuild itself in 2005, which is why Bob Iger and I were hired," she joked.

