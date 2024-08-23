What is Gigi Hadid's Net Worth in 2024? Exploring Super Model's Career and Life

Jelena Noura Hadid, widely known as Gigi Hadid, is a powerhouse in the fashion and entertainment industry. At 28, this supermodel has carved her way to stardom, captivating audiences with her charisma and business savvy. From magazine covers to runway shows for the world’s top designers, Gigi has solidified her status as a millennial icon.

With a net worth of $30 million, Gigi Hadid exemplifies the power of combining beauty and business acumen. Her fortune comes from smart partnerships, investments, and a strong focus on her career, establishing her as one of the wealthiest supermodels globally.

Born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, Gigi is the daughter of former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who made his fortune in luxury real estate.

Gigi Hadid grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from Malibu High School in 2013. She moved to New York to study criminal psychology but paused to focus on modeling. Her siblings, Bella and Anwar, are also models.

After her parents divorced when she was eight, her father paid Yolanda a significant settlement. Yolanda later married music producer David Foster in 2011, but they divorced in 2017.

Gigi Hadid's modeling career began at age two when Paul Marciano of Guess discovered her. After a break to focus on school, she returned to modeling in 2011 and became the face of a Guess campaign in 2012.

She moved to New York City to attend college and signed with IMG Models in 2013. Hadid made her New York Fashion Week debut in February 2014 with Desigual and appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Book Magazine. That year, she also starred in several Tom Ford campaigns.

Gigi Hadid has starred in campaigns for Versace, Balmain, and more. She launched collections with Tommy Hilfiger and Stuart Weitzman and collaborated with Vogue Eyewear and Reebok. She won International Model of the Year in 2016 and was Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year in 2017. Hadid also explored photography with Versace and V Magazine and acted in the 2012 short film Virgin Eyes.

Gigi Hadid faced legal issues for copyright infringement in 2017 and 2019, involving uncredited photos she posted on Instagram. She also faced backlash in 2017 for a controversial video posted by her sister Bella, which led to speculation about her withdrawal from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China.

Hadid dated Cody Simpson from 2013 to 2015 and then Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter, Khai. The couple split in 2021 and is now rumored to be dating Bradley Cooper.

In real estate, Hadid bought a $4 million condo in New York City in 2015 and a $5.8 million duplex in 2018. She plans to combine them into one unit. Her sister Bella owns a $6.1 million penthouse nearby.

