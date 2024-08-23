‘Big Summer Roundup’: Gigi Hadid Shares New Pic of Her and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai; See HERE

Supermodel and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid bid farewell to summer with a carousel of snaps from her seasonal adventures, including some adorable moments with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai. She shared the 20-slide post on Wednesday, captioning it “Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds.”

Gigi Hadid gave fans a rare glimpse of her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with a carousel of summer snapshots. The photos showcase Khai engaging in various activities, including comparing hand sizes with her mother, drinking from a garden hose, curling up in Gigi’s lap, climbing a bounce house wall, picking ice cream with a friend, and enjoying nature with her mom.

In one standout moment, Khai sports a custom Pink Versace robe with “Khai” written on the back, showing she’s quite the little fashionista.

Gigi, known for her commitment to protecting Khai’s privacy, has typically kept her daughter’s face hidden in social media posts. This post adhered to that tradition.

The summer roundup also featured Gigi riding a horse with Kendall Jenner, attending Liv Perez’s wedding, showcasing various outfits and bags, and a highlight from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Despite their breakup, Gigi and Zayn have been co-parenting their daughter, Khai. In a March 2024 interview with People, Zayn shared that Khai is starting to understand his career in music.

“She doesn’t come to the studio, but she’s beginning to grasp that Baba sings and does music,” Zayn said.

He added, “She asks everyone, whenever a song plays on the radio, ‘Is my Baba singing?’ Khai already shows a lot of natural ability. It might sound ridiculous since she’s only 3, but her ability to remember songs, especially when presented musically, is remarkable. I’m excited to see what she’ll be capable of as she grows.”

Hadid gave birth to Khai in 2020 and has been sharing her with her ex, Zayn Malik, since. Hadid raises Khai away from the city, in a rural Pennsylvanian village. The model is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper.

