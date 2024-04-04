What is Marvel's Summer 2024 Line-Up Amid Poor Performing Projects; Deadpool & Wolverine Updates & More

2023 was not the year for the MCU but hopes are high for 2024. After a series of box-office disappointments with Marvel’s recent projects: The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and shows like Madame Web, discussions around superhero fatigue have begun. Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dominated the 2023 box office, Marvel’s downfall was distinct.

Yet, the most anticipated movie of 2024 happens to be Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. According to a poll by Fandango, the movie has earned the top spot in the list of most anticipated 2024 summer movies. While other exciting Marvel projects like Kraven The Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance are scheduled for later this year, Summer 2024 beholds the MCU’s official introduction of Fox’s X-Men and Deadpool into the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel’s 2024 Summer Line-up

The third sequel of the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26, 2024. It will mark the comeback of Hugh Jackman’s fan-favorite X-Men character Wolverine in addition to Ryan Reynolds reprising as the super-antihero Deadpool. It is the only MCU movie that will release in 2024 with other Marvel projects in line for the year.

Possibly, Deadpool & Wolverine could be the life-saver for the spiraling Marvel Cinematic Universe. The excitement generated by MCU fans has the potential to get Marvel back into the game after its many failures at the box office. While James Gunn’s revamped DCEU falls into place, the MCU can take the lead with the iconic crossover.

The movie will also feature cameos by Sabretooth, Toad, Elektra, and Dogpool, per ScreenRant. The third sequel was initially scheduled for a release date of November 8, 2024, but was pushed ahead to May 3, 2024, due to SAG-AFTRA strikes. The production finally decided on a release date of July 26, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine is pretty much all that Marvel has lined up for Summer 2024 but three Marvel projects are pinned for later this year.

Other Marvel projects in 2024

The fourth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, set in the Marvel continuity as Tom Hardy’s Venom, will be released on August 30, 2024. Following that, Venom: The Last Dance holds the anticipation of a plot that will continue Eddie Brock’s crossover in Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will also offer glimpses of how Sony’s Marvel universe unravels in the Spider-Man universe.

The second movie of Sony’s Academy Award-winning animated Spider-Verse, Beyond The Spider-Verse, was initially eyeing a release date of March 29, 2024, but has been pushed back to an undetermined date. The SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the production due to actors not lending their voices to the characters during the strike. Following Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's critical and commercial success in June 2023, hopes are high for the second installment.

However, Marvel has another flop under its name with Madame Web. Starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, Marvel’s Madame Web was released on 14 February. Another of Sony’s Spider-Verse projects, Madame Web flopped massively, even deriving criticism from the cast itself.

Besides Marvel movies, an MCU TV show has already been released for the year. Echo aired on January 9, 2024, with Alaqua Cox’s titular character making waves in the superhero world. All five episodes of the limited series garnered significant views and the show was placed at #10 on Nielsen’s overall Top 10 chart—another of Marvel’s recent successes.