What Special Holiday Tradition Would Chris Evans Want To Pass On To His Kids? Here’s What Red One Actor Revealed

Chris Evans is preparing to step into the holiday season. While promoting his recent film, Red One, alongside Dwayne Johnson, the actor revealed one Christmas tradition he would want to pass on to his future kids.

In conversation with People Magazine, as the Hollywood stars shared their plans for the festivities, Evans got into the family traditions and his childhood stories, which even interested Johnson.

The Captain America star shared that it would be his second Christmas with his wife, and both of them have different traditions to follow.

While talking to the media portal, Evans revealed, "This will be our second Christmas together as a married couple. As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal, so we're going to start pinballing back and forth.”

He further added, "We just got a place out there, so we're excited to kind of set up some new fresh tracks in the snow."

Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went on to ask the Marvel star if there are any holiday traditions he would want to pass on to his kids, and the Avengers star revealed, "Yeah, big-time. I'm one of four, and we are all very tight-knit. We're all very close in age, so we would all sleep in the same room on Christmas Eve, on the floor, pick a Christmas movie, and try to force yourself to sleep.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Chris Evans' Net Worth? Exploring The Captain America Star's Wealth And Fortune

Evans believes that his kids would be closely knit just like him and his siblings. Moreover, it wasn’t the first time that the actor talked about being a father.

During the premiere of his latest movie, the Gifted star got candid with Access Hollywood and expressed his desire to be a “superhero dad,” like Johnson’s character in Red One. Moreover, Evans shared that the “title of dad” itself seems exciting to him.

As for the actor’s relationship with Baptista, a source close to the couple revealed to the media outlet in 2022 that the duo had been dating for a while and were serious about each other. The pair publicly announced the same in March 2023, and in September 2023, Evans and the Portugal native tied the knot.

The MCU star’s wedding ceremony was attended by his co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Red One, meanwhile, is in theaters on November 15.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Imagine Where...' John Krasinski Reveals Why He ‘Never’ Reads Social Media Comments