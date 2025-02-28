What to Watch on Netflix: 5 Underrated Young Adult Movies You Must Catch This Weekend; Set It Up to a Walk to Remember

The weekend is just around the corner, and Netflix has set up a watchlist about the young adult movies that can be streamed on the days off. From A Walk to Remember to the All the Boys movie series and Set It Up, the fans can choose from a wide range of genres such as comedy, drama, and romance. Scroll down to read the list of the top 5 films that can be watched on Saturday and Sunday.

Set It Up

Glen Powell has mastered the art of making girls fall weak at the knees while playing the lead in rom-coms. The actor stars alongside Zoey Deutch in a story that is based against the backdrop of office romance. The leads, who portray the roles of Charlie Young and Harper Moore, try to set up each other’s bosses with one another’s in order to reduce the workload. Amid the process, Young and Moore fall for each other, too.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s love story is to watch for all the romance lovers. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved movie series has grabbed a lot of attention from the young audience and is still one of the most loved movie franchises since 2018. Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have played the lead roles and gave a happy ending to their story in the third film, released in 2021. The film can be streamed on Netflix.

A Walk to Remember

One of the classic films of the decades, A Walk to Remember is a tragic love story between the school's popular boy and the reverend's daughter. Mandy Moore and Shane West have played the lead characters, making up a story of drama and romance to watch over the weekend.

A Walk to Remember is directed by Adam Shankman and is based on the story by Nicholas Sparks. Add it to your watchlist now.

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant in a rom-com is pure cinema. The actor stars alongside Julia Roberts, who plays a movie star in the film as well, and is attracted to the ordinary bookstore owner, William Thacker. As the sparks fly between the two, so does the controversy, which makes it difficult for the actress to get along with the hero. Notting Hill is a refreshing watch, appealing to the young audience. Stream the movie on Netflix over the weekend.

Work It

Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fischer come together for a romance. Work It is the story of an 18-year-old who puts in hard work and dedication to achieve her dream of participating in a dance championship. As for the plot, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “An awkward 18-year-old achieves near-perfection by sheer hard work. She vows to transform her gawkiness through dance and refine her skills until she competes at a competition.”

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.