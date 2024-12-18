What Unique Experience Did Nickel Boys Filming Offer Its Cast and Crew? Find Out Here

Nickel Boys brings forth a story that immerses you in a peculiar sense of nostalgia, but the film also has intriguing behind-the-scenes tales that its cast and crew recently shared.

Speaking to Variety, the film’s cinematographer, Jomo Fray, opened up about his vision for the movie and how it evolved under director RaMell Ross’s unique approach.

For those unfamiliar, Fray is renowned for cinematography that evokes a sense of vulnerability. However, Ross envisioned the film with a first-person point-of-view style, which blurred traditional roles on set.

“It wasn’t just about shooting Aunjanue [Ellis-Taylor] playing Hattie,” Fray explained during the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. He added, “When the camera was supposed to imbue Elwood’s consciousness, operating it meant seeing the image not as Jomo, but as Elwood.”

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, who plays Hattie, Elwood’s grandmother, also shared her perspective. She admitted feeling uncomfortable working with cameras in the past, but that changed during the filming of Nickel Boys.

Taylor shared that she had to let go of her discomfort and embrace the cameras, making them a proxy for her character’s grandson. According to the Oscar-nominated actor, this approach was uncomfortable, difficult, and even frustrating, but it ultimately worked, as these emotions mirrored those felt by Hattie.

Nickel Boys tells the story of two young Black boys, Elwood and Turner, portrayed by Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, as they navigate the harsh realities of a brutal reform school.

The film is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2020.

