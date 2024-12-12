Critics Choice Awards: Wicked Leads With 11 Nominations; Emilia Pérez, Dune Part Two, And More Running For Best Picture- See Full List

The Critics Choice Awards nomination list is out! Wicked and Conclave dominate major categories and earned 11 nods each. Check out the competitive Best actor and actress list!

Wicked has dominated this year’s Critics Choice Award nominations alongside the thriller mystery Conclave, with each film receiving 11 nods. On December 12, the CCA, on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, announced the top award categories live on NBC’s Today.

The top 10 movies competing in the Best Picture category were revealed to be A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance, and Wicked.

The other 10 categories that Wicked dominated include Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Ensemble, Best Director, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Visual Effects.

The Best Actor and Best Actress categories also feature tough competition, with some of today’s biggest stars vying for the title. Timothée Chalamet earned a nomination for his portrayal of music legend Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown. Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Hugh Grant, and others are also part of the category.

Mikey Madison’s breakout performance as a stripper in Sean Baker’s poignant dramedy Anora earned her a nomination in the Best Actress category. Check out the complete list below:


BEST PICTURE 

A Complete Unknown 

Anora 

The Brutalist 

Conclave 

Dune: Part Two 

Emilia Pérez 

Nickel Boys 

Sing Sing 

The Substance 

Wicked

 

BEST ACTOR 

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer 

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing 

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave 

Hugh Grant – Heretic 

 

BEST ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths 

Angelina Jolie – Maria 

Mikey Madison – Anora 

Demi Moore – The Substance 

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Yura Borisov – Anora 

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II 

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson 

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked 

Margaret Qualley – The Substance 

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez 

 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz 

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass 

Izaac Wang – Didi 

Alisha Weir – Abigail 

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet 

 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 

Anora 

Conclave 

Emilia Pérez 

Saturday Night 

Sing Sing 

Wicked 

 

BEST DIRECTOR 

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 

Sean Baker – Anora 

Edward Berger – Conclave 

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 

Jon M. Chu – Wicked 

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two 

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Sean Baker – Anora 

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain 

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers 

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys 

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two 

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu  

Alice Brooks – Wicked 

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist  

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave  

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two  

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys  

 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist 

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked 

Suzie Davies – Conclave 

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu  

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II  

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two  

 

BEST EDITING 

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers 

Nick Emerson – Conclave  

David Jancso – The Brutalist  

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 

Lisy Christl – Conclave  

Linda Muir – Nosferatu  

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria  

Paul Tazewell – Wicked  

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two  

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II  

 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance  

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked  

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu  

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man  

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II  

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked  

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two 

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man  

Visual Effects Team – The Substance  

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

 

BEST COMEDY 

A Real Pain 

Deadpool & Wolverine 

Hit Man 

My Old Ass 

Saturday Night

Thelma 

 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

All We Imagine as Light 

Emilia Pérez 

Flow 

I’m Still Here 

Kneecap 

The Seed of the Sacred Fig 

 

BEST SONG 

Beautiful That Way – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

Compress / Repress – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

El Mal – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Harper and Will Go West – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

 

BEST SCORE 

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist 

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot 

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez 

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two 

 

