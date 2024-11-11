What Was Alleged Pee Incident At Sabrina Carpenter’s San Francisco Concert?

Fans who attended Sabrina Carpenter’s San Francisco concert claim they witnessed a not-so-pleasant incident where a woman allegedly urinated at the venue. Some of her fans did not hesitate to discuss this on social media platforms.

Carpenter’s show was held at Chase Center on Saturday, November 9. During the show, it was claimed that a woman watching the concert from the 18,000-seat arena floor “squatted down” and urinated on the concert floor, according to People magazine.

As per the publication, a concert attendee shared a picture on TikTok of the alleged puddle of urine on the floor as the audience parted ways. The concertgoer wrote:

“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of a sudden, a random girl squats down, takes off her underwear, and pees all over the floor.”

She captioned the post with: “At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up,”

This post also included a picture of the audience posing with text on their phones that read: “I GOT PEED ON IN THE PIT TO SEE SABRINA,” as per the publication’s article.

A platform user commented that the woman who urinated was asked to leave the venue. The TikTok user alleged they had a video showing the individual standing in the puddle before being quietly escorted out.

In another video shared on the aforementioned platform, an image showed a staff member at Chase Center wearing gloves and using a mop to clean the area.

Despite this alleged unpleasant incident, fans were thrilled to find out that the Grammy nominations were announced on November 8, and their favorite artist’s name was on the list.

The songstress earned six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for Short n’Sweet, Song of the Year for Please Please Please, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year for Espresso.

Additionally, Short n’Sweet is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Espresso is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. The Feather singer took to Instagram to share a video expressing her reaction to receiving the nominations.

Carpenter has truly had a big year. Along with releasing viral tracks, wowing people during her shows, and participating in a Spotify special for Christina Aguilera’s debut album’s 25th anniversary, she is surely climbing the ladder of success.

