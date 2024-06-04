What Was Whitney Alford's First Social Media Post Amid Kendrick Lamar's Feud With Drake? DEETS

On Sunday, May 12, the partner of rapper Kendrick Lamar and the mother of his kids, Whitney Alford, took to her Instagram Story in order to mark a double celebration. Alford’s birthday seemed to fall on Mother’s Day, as shown in a video she shared with her followers.

Whitney’s post on social media

In this video, wearing a black and white headband and a black smock, she can be seen making a pottery bowl. She posted along with the video, “Happy Birthday to Me, Happy Mother’s Day to all my real ones!”

Soon after Alford posted the message, social media users, particularly Twitter, went into a frenzy. There were those who speculated that there might be an upcoming exclusive interview involving Alford addressing recent controversies surrounding Lamar.

One user wrote, “Whitney Alford on IG story minding her business in the middle of the Kendrick And Drake beef lol.” Another user said, “That Whitney Alford interview in a few weeks is gonna move mountains one way or another.”

Drake's references to Whitney Alford

In his most recent diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Drake made several references to Whitney Alford, which raised many eyebrows and created controversies. As far as the song Family Matters goes, it questions Lamar’s decision to move from California to New York and implies troubles between him and Alford.

Drake’s diss says, “Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you livin’ that bachelor life? / Proposed in 2015, but don’t wanna make her your actual wife / I’m guessin’ this wedding ain’t happenin’, right? / ‘Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin’ to light.”

One part alleges that even though he got engaged to her in 2015, their plans for the wedding seemed not to have been decided yet. He also warned that such behavior by Lamar towards Alford could be violent. There is no consensus among fans regarding who the winner of this rap feud was despite all the strong disses from Drake.

To sum up, Whitney Alford’s recent social media posting has triggered conversations online amid eagerly expectant fans who are yearning for further developments concerning the ongoing saga embroiling Lamar, Drake, and Alford.

