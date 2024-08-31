What's Coming On Netflix In September 2024? All Major New Movies And TV Shows

As we head towards September, Netflix is rolling out a fresh slate of new movies and series in its line-up. From charming rom-coms like Emily in Paris season 4 Part 2 to gripping reality shows like Selling Sunset season 8, Netflix has curated an entertaining array of new releases to kickstart the autumn season. Here is a sneak-peak at the most anticipated releases of September in the streaming giant.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

After the success of part 1, Netflix is all set to release part 2 of Emily in Paris' season 4 on September 12. The second part will see Emily (Lily Collins) skiing in the French Alps and taking a vacation to Rome.

Uglies

Starring Joey King, Uglies is a Netflix original sci-fi film that will also be releasing on the platform on September 13. The film follows the story of a young woman who sets out on a quest to find her missing friend in a futuristic dystopian world where everyone is considered uglies until they undergo the mandatory plastic surgery at age 16.

Selling Sunset Season 8

The hit luxury real-estate show will be back on Netflix for its 8th season. This season, the Oppenheim Group will welcome a new agent and bid farewell to another contestant.

The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple is an upcoming Netflix series that will follow the story of Amelia (Eve Hewson), as she prepares to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket, despite facing opposition from the family’s matriarch, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman). However, a shocking murder disrupts the wedding, and causes everyone to be viewed as a suspect. The series will be released on September 5.

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This

Releasing on September 26, Nobody Wants This is a comedy series that will follow the lives of an outspoken, agnostic podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a newly single rabbi (Adam Brody) as they embark on an unlikely relationship.

The Circle Season 7

A social experiment and competition show where a group of online players, who live in the same house but never meet, catfish their way into winning 100,000 USD. In this season, releasing on September 11, a brand new group of players will compete for the prize in the cutthroat environment.

Rebel Ridge

Releasing on September 6, this movie will follow the story of a former U.S. Marine officer, Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), who attempts to take down the corrupt police force of a small town after local law enforcement unjustly seizes the money he prepared to bail his cousin from jail.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Following the success of Monsters, Netflix is set to release Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which will follow the case of the real-life Menendez brothers who were convicted for murdering their parents in 1996. The series will be released on September 19.

Advertisement

His Three Daughters

A Netflix original movie releasing on September 20, which will follow the lives of three estranged sisters who reunite in their ailing father's apartment during his final days. The film stars Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon in the leading roles.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Awake Again’: Emily in Paris Star Lucas Bravo Opens Up About His Character’s Development In Season 4