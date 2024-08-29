‘He’s Awake Again’: Emily in Paris Star Lucas Bravo Opens Up About His Character’s Development In Season 4

Lucas Bravo is widely recognized for his outstanding performance in Emily in Paris. The actor has received immense praise for his portrayal of Chef Gabriel in the show. As the new season premiered, fans noticed a more confident side of Chef Gabriel compared to the previous two seasons. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lucas Bravo discussed his character's development.

Bravo candidly shared how his character transitioned and found his footing again. Reflecting on the past two seasons, he mentioned that Gabriel was often melancholy and focused on chasing after Lily Collins' character, Emily, without a clear direction for his professional life.

The Emily in Paris star then spoke about his character this season; he said, “And I think this season, like the baby, gives him confidence to want to create a better world for him. So he (Gabriel) uses this confidence to chase for the stars; the love of his life is more proactive. He’s awake again, like he was in season 1. He’s cheeky, he’s fun, and it was a lot of fun to play with that.”

In Part 1 of this season, fans got to see a major change in Bravo’s character. He openly confessed to Emily (Lily Collins) and started a healthy relationship with her. As per the baby for the unversed in the finale episode of Season 3, it was revealed that Camille was pregnant with Gabriel’s child. After Camille told everyone that Gabriel and Emily were in love with another, their engagement had broken off, and both of them moved on.

In Part 1, Gabriel was dating Emily while Camille was in a relationship with Sophia, an artist from Greece. Part 2 of Season 4 is going to be released on September 12, 2024, on Netflix. The trailer for Part 2 revealed that it would take place in Rome and also hinted that Emily might have a new love interest.

The latest trailer offers more of the emotional hijinks and stylish fashion that the show's devoted fans adore. For Part 2 of the series, Lily Collins is joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

