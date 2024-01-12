When is Top Gun 3 coming out? Tom Cruise's new pact confirms work; all we know so far

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry, well characterized by his self-execution of breathtaking fight and chase scenes. The superstar has delivered several blockbusters across his successful, illustrious career, but one of his recent yet most impactful hits is Top Gun: Maverick, creating anticipation for the third installment of the Top Gun series.

The recent buzz surrounding the potential release of Top Gun 3 has sent waves of excitement through fans worldwide. The sequel to Top Gun: Maverick is now in the works, promising not just heart-pounding aerial maneuvers but also the return of Cruise alongside co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Latest updates on Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun 3

The echoes of Top Gun: Maverick's success still reverberate through the cinematic landscape. It became Tom Cruise's highest-grossing movie, grossing a staggering $1.4 billion globally. Maverick left an indelible mark on Cruise's illustrious career by winning an Oscar for Best Sound and garnering six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The unparalleled success of its predecessor serves as a compelling precursor, paving the way for the inevitable Top Gun 3. Fresh reports indicate that Top Gun 3 is more than just a fleeting rumor.

Puck News reported that the work on bringing the third installment of the Top Gun series is currently underway. While Paramount is yet to make an official announcement, speculation is rife that Top Gun 3 could be Cruise's next endeavor post-Mission: Impossible 8.

Co-writer of Maverick, Ehren Kruger, is reportedly penning the script, laying the foundation for another adrenaline-fueled adventure, as retrieved via Deadline . The familiar faces of Miles Teller and Glen Powell, along with producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison, add weight to the project. Joe Kosinski, the creative force behind Maverick, is anticipated to direct or produce, ensuring continuity in the Maverick universe.

What to expect from the upcoming Top Gun 3?

The success of Maverick has set the bar sky-high for Top Gun 3. With a solid foundation and a dedicated fan base, the creators aspire not just for commercial success but also for critical acclaim. As the script takes shape, the burning question revolves around the storyline, cast, and the creators behind Top Gun 3. The creative minds of the makers hold the key to unraveling the next chapter in this high-flying saga.

The prospect of surpassing the accolades garnered by Maverick, including a potential Oscar nod, looms large. As Tom Cruise, the epitome of cinematic dedication, ventures into yet another sequel, the anticipation is not just for heart-stopping aerial sequences but also for the evolution of characters and narratives that have become ingrained in pop culture.

As the anticipation concerning the blockbuster franchise Top Gun continues to grow, it is yet to be seen if the third installment can exceed the success and acclaim garnered by its preceding installment.

