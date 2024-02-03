Wendy Williams Net Worth: Exploring Her Wealth And Fortune As Talk Show Host Cries Over 'No Money' In Emotional Docu Trailer

Wendy Williams sheds tears in the trailer of her documentary as she discusses her finances. “I have no money,” she says. Amid the former daytime talk show host breaking down over her finances, we are exploring her wealth and fortune and how she makes her money, which ultimately, a court-appointed guardian controls.

Where is Wendy Willaims? Lifetime's take on the former talk show host and famed media personality will air in two parts on February 24 and 25.

Wendy Williams - Life and Career

Wendy Williams is a multifaceted American TV personality and a businesswoman. She is best known for her self-titled daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which aired between 2008 and 2022.

Prior to hosting her long-standing and widely broadcast television show, Wendy was a well-known radio DJ in New York. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009. Williams is also the author of several fiction and nonfiction books including an autobiography titled Wendy’s Got the Heat.

Wendy Williams Net Worth - $20 Million

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wendy Williams boasts an approximate net worth of $20 million, attributed to her varied career encompassing hosting, acting, business ventures, and authorship. Further details about her income streams are detailed below. Check out!

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams served as a host on her self-titled talk show for fourteen years between 2008 and 2022. The show, a very well-received one, spawned fourteen seasons, courtesy of its 2.4 million daily viewership on average. Celebrity Net Worth reports, Wendy was paid $10 million per year for her gig on The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams’ TV and Film Appearances

Apart from hosting, Wendy Williams also dipped her toe into acting. She starred in television shows like Martin, One Life to Live, and Dancing With The Stars. She also acted in multiple films including Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, World War Z, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and more. Additionally, she tried stand-up comedy for a while. In 2014, Williams went on a comedy tour around the USA. In the following years, she launched the twelve-city comedy tour titled The Wendy Williams Sit Down Tour.

Business Earnings - Clothing and Apparel

In 2015, Wendy Williams partnered with Home Shopping Network (HSN) and debuted a line of clothing called The Wendy Williams which encompassed dresses, sweaters, and skirts. HSN is also home to Wendy Williams' jewelry line Adorn by Wendy Williams.

All of the abovementioned avenues, as well as her previous earnings from radio, have helped Wendy Williams build her fortune which includes a $2.1 million home in Livingston, New Jersey, and a $3 million penthouse in Manhattan, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wendy, however, sold the former estate for a discounted price of $1.4 million in 2020.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Why Is Kim Delaney Getting Sued? NYPD Blue Actress Faces Legal Troubles