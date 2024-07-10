Where To Watch Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Online? Streaming Details Explored

Two months after Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes dominated the box office, fans eagerly anticipate its online release. The film stood out amidst this year's trend of box-office failures, boasting a strong opening and grossing nearly $400 million, according to IMDb. These impressive numbers have fueled digital demand for the movie, which is now accessible on select streaming platform

Where to watch Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes?

The tenth installment in the Planet of the Apes universe, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, became available for streaming on video-on-demand sites on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. According to Forbes, the blockbuster movie can be streamed via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

While rental options have not yet been released, fans can purchase the film for $19.99. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to debut on home video platforms such as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting August 27, 2024.

When is the streaming release date?

An official streaming release date for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be available on Hulu, according to sources.

The movie, produced by 20th Century Studios, is likely to stream on Hulu and Disney+ since Walt Disney Studios owns the production and distribution rights. Typically, fans have had to wait about four months after a movie's theatrical release before it becomes available on Hulu. However, the timing can vary, and viewers will need to stay tuned for updates on when it will be available on the platform.

Advertisement

What is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes about?

First launched in 1968, the Planet of the Apes franchise has endured through the decades, continuously expanding with sequels and prequels.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set three centuries before the ape-human war, focusing on a young chimpanzee named Noa, portrayed by Owen Teague. Noa takes on the responsibility of shaping the future for apes and humans amidst the rise of a new, villainous ape leader. He embarks on a quest accompanied by Mae, played by Freya Allan, a human ally.

A part of the official synopsis reads, “Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.”

Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the 2001 reboot series and serves as a sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. It premiered on May 10, 2024, to strong box office success, grossing $394 million worldwide against a $160 million budget, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

Additionally, the film is expected to launch a new trilogy within the rebooted franchise. The cast includes Kevin Durand, William H. Macy, Lydia Peckham, Dichen Lachman, and Peter Macon in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Another Self Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All We Know