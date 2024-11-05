'Vote Cause I Can’t': Rihanna Urges Fans To Vote Because She Can't For THIS Reason

Rihanna brought some humor to her voting message by posting a reel on Instagram saying she would attempt to ‘sneak’ into a polling booth. She jokingly said she would try to get in the voting booth with her son’s passport while urging her fans to vote.

The Fenty Beauty mogul can't vote because she never gave up her Barbados citizenship even after moving to the US in 2005. Although her two sons RZA (2) and Riot Rose (14 months), whom she has with A$AP Rocky are citizens of the US, Riri remains a Barbadian citizen. Though she is unable to vote, she attempted to share her concern regarding elections.

In a reel, she shared on Instagram, Riri touched on the topic of the presidential election, stressing to her fans the fact that every vote counts, especially when it concerns women’s rights. Her caption reads, "When protecting p*****s and firing p*****s can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason." She also nodded to a political fashion reference with the hashtag.

While she has not said it clearly, her caption hints at her support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, given her contempt for former President Donald Trump has been in the public eye for a while.

Meanwhile, her reel contained the joke, "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #VoteCauseICant." The 36-year-old pop music sensation had never changed her Barbadian citizenship after moving to the US at the start of her career. Therefore, she is not eligible to vote in American elections.

In 2018, the Government of Barbados appointed her as an ambassador, and by 2021 she had been declared the titled of a National Hero of Barbados.

The Umbrella hitmaker has joined the celebrity-packed roster who have publicly urged their followers to vote. Stars such as Eminem, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Dick Van Dyke, John Legend, Harrison Ford, Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and many others have endorsed Kamala Harris for president while urging fans and followers to cast their votes.

