Donald Trump Calls Out Beyoncé For Not Singing At Kamala Harris' Rally; Report

Five days before the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections, both the Democrats and Republicans are in their final phase to woo voters, and for the same reason, the latter campaign’s hopeful, Donald Trump, addressed a crowd in Green Bay on Wednesday, October 30. With the voting day so close, one might think the former president was there with lucrative promises about his plausible tenure if he were to get elected again, but the reality was quite a contrast to that.

At one of his concluding rallies of this election season, Trump dedicated his time to picking a bone with Beyoncé, who endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris at her Houston rally not long ago.

Trump falsely told his supporters that when Beyoncé threw her weight behind Harris on Friday, October 25, she did not even sing in honor of the Republican presidential candidate. And since Harris’s show last week was a letdown for her supporters, who had been expecting Beyoncé to perform, they booed the duo.

TMZ, however, trashed Trump’s claim that his opponent was booed, making it clear that Beyoncé, per her speech at the event, was there as a mother, not a celebrity.

The 32-time Grammy winner on Friday supported Harris with an energetic speech, telling the crowd she only trusts Harris to secure the future of American women and America in general.

The Cowboy Carter artist, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband Jay-Z, hailed the current Vice President as “the woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now — unity.” Beyoncé expressed that she can feel the precipice of an incredible shift as the U.S. is very close to making history. She told the audience she was addressing them as a mother and not a celebrity or a politician.

The America Has a Problem singer urged the rallygoers to picture a world where women have freedom over their bodies — a world where daughters can see what’s possible without limits. She asked them to think of their grandmothers, even those no longer in this world, reminding everyone of the sacrifices made by these women so “we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is.”

“For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you,” Beyoncé said as she concluded her speech.

The singer’s support for Harris comes just months after she allowed the former prosecutor to use her song Freedom in her first campaign video in July. Harris has even used the track as her entry song at several events since.

Among other celebrities who pledged to vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz on November 5 are Taylor Swift, John Legend, Jimmy Carter, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Steph Curry, and more.

Trump, meanwhile, has the support of Tony Hinchcliffe, Dr. Phil, Mel Gibson, John Schneider, Elon Musk, Harrison Butker, Brittany Mahomes, Zachary Levi, and more.

