Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are hitting back at Donald Trump in a SWIFT way. Just a few days after Swift showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Donald Trump unleashed his rage on the singer on Sunday, saying that he hated her.

In a statement sent early on Sunday morning in response to Donald Trump's remarks made the same day, "I Hate Taylor Swift," the Harris-Walz campaign replied referring to 28 different Taylor Swift songs.

The Harris-Walz campaign wrote, "We're pretty sure it's Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump's week has him Down Bad." "Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent exactly zero time addressing the issues facing the American people this week—instead choosing to work through his feelings and complain about his Champagne Problems."

With lyrics like "Call it What You Want, but it's Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "We can make sure The Story of Us is one of progress — and show Donald Trump we are not going back to December of 2020," the lengthy statement refers to 28 other Swift songs. as always.”

The humorous release follows the Democratic campaign's recent ad campaign featuring Taylor Swift, which was prompted by the singer's support of Harris and Walz during Tuesday's debate. Billboards in Times Square, New York City, and the Las Vegas Strip referred to the popular star's current tour as In Our Kamala Era.

Swift wrote an intense Instagram post endorsing Vice President Harris and encouraging her followers to register to vote and conduct their own research on the topics after the much-awaited debate between Trump and Harris in Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter noted, "In the 2024 presidential election, I will be voting for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris. She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."



She concluded the post with the hashtag Childless Cat Lady, referring to a much-criticized statement made by Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, in which he called Democratic single women 'childless cat ladies' during a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson.

Sarafina Chitika, a spokesman for Harris-Walz, added in a statement that voters on both sides of the aisle are ready to forget that Donald Trump exists after his week of complaining and uttering conspiracy theories.

The American people want to elect Vice President Harris to ensure that America's future of opportunity is long lived, get out of the woods of the chaos and divisiveness that characterized the Trump administration, and move on from the Blank Space of Trump's failed promises.

