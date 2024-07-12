Katy Perry Unveils Extravagant Woman's World Music Video, First Single From Highly Anticipated Album 143

Imagine a world exclusively for women! Well, don't imagine — take a look as Katy Perry brings this concept to life in her extravagant music video for Woman’s World, the first single from her highly anticipated album 143, which arrives this fall.

On Thursday, July 11, the visual media for the song was released and featured Perry, 39, dressed as both Rosie the Riveter and a cyborg woman. In the video, she is seen chugging a bottle of Whisky for Women, waving a hot pink vibrator, and taking a bathroom break in the urinal within the first 60 seconds.

"Fire in her eyes / Feminine divine / She was born to shine," she croons amid a crew of dancers.

Watch the music video below!

About Perry’s upcoming album 143

Perry officially unveiled 143 on Wednesday, July 10, by posting futuristic album artwork for the record on her social media. For those wondering about the wordless title, it’s an outdated code for I Love You.

In a press release, the Roar singer said she “set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message.”

The former American Idol judge has been teasing Woman’s World since June. The single was produced by Dr. Luke, who helped Perry deliver two of her smash-hit albums: Teenage Dream and Prism.

It is worth noting that Dr. Luke was accused of sexually, physically, and emotionally abusing his former artist, Kesha, and thus his involvement in Perry’s single about women empowerment appears, for lack of a better word, paradoxical.

Perry’s 143 arrives on September 20.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.