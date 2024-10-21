Who Are Ben Stiller’s Parents? Learn All About Comedy Legends Jerry Stiller And Anne Meara

Ben Stiller happens to be a big name in the Hollywood film industry. He is the actor who has glorified our childhood days with his amazing performances in Zoolander and also the epic Night at the Museum. However, do you know who are Ben Stiller’s parents?

They were the two legendary names, ranging in acting skills as well as having a great comedy career. Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara are the two highly appreciated stars who gifted The Marc Pease Experience actor with the DNA of comedy.

Talking about their widely loved careers, both Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara became a great husband-and-wife comedy duo in the 1960s. They were called Stiller & Meara, who appeared in a number of shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show and more.

Meanwhile, they both even had acclaimed individual identities, as Jerry Stiller played George Constanza’s father on Seinfeld and Anne Meara appeared on dozens of television shows and films such as Sex and the City, Archie Bunker's Place, and more.

If you are already intrigued by this little information about Ben Stiller’s parents, there is still a lot left that we have to share.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara met in 1953 and tied the knot in 1954

It was back in the year 1953 when Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara met each other in a casting agent’s office. The place was New York City and the story is even more amazing.

Per the Washington Post, the casting agent had reportedly not selected Anne, following which she left his office in tears. Looking at her emotional state, Jerry Stiller asked her for coffee.

As they went to the restaurant, Anne had asked Jerry to steal a set of silverware for her apartment. The funny thing is Jerry actually stole it, stepping onto a loving tale.

While Jerry admitted to PEOPLE back in 1977 that girls were not interested in him during his college days, he stressed that Anne was the one who asked him to be himself.

“She said, ‘Why don’t you just be what you are?’ In two months we were married,” Jerry stated. Although the couple tied the knot in 1954, Ben Stiller has stated that Anne knew Jerry was the one following their very first coffee date.

Ben Stiller’s parents welcomed two children

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara welcomed their first child in September 1961, Amy Stiller. Following the birth of their daughter, Ben was welcomed four days later, on November 30, 1965.

The comedy duo Stiller & Meara broke to save their marriage

Stiller & Meara were a hit duo back in the 1960s. They appeared on sketch shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show, which had over 36 appearances.

However, they had to halt this journey to save their marriage. Talking to PEOPLE, Jerry stated, “I love Anne, but if I had depended on her in my professional life, I would have lost her as a wife.”

“I didn’t know where the act ended and our marriage began,” Anne Meara added.

Anne Meara was nominated for multiple awards

Following the split of Stiller & Meara, the mother had a successful career as an actress. Anne appeared on screen in a number of television shows and films, also continuing her comedy career.

After she appeared in her own television series, Kate McShane, back in the 1970s, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her performance in 1976.

The following year, Anne was nominated for a Golden Globe for the sitcom Rhoda. In the 1980s, Anne received two more Emmy nods for her role as Veronica Rooney on Archie Bunker’s Place.

Meara won a Writers Guild of America Award in 1984 for being the co-writer of the TV movie The Other Woman (1983).

Jerry Stiller starred in Seinfeld

Jerry Stiller experienced a tough time following the breakup of Stiller & Meara. He appeared on game shows while “trying to cope with the fact that my wife was doing well,” as stated by Stiller himself, back in the 1990s.

Jerry then played the role of the father of George Costanza on Seinfeld from 1993 to 1998, after passing it on once before.

Following this, Stiller earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1997. While he planned to take retirement from acting, Kevin James convinced him to join the cast of The King of Queens, where he played Arthur Spooner from 1998 to 2007.

Jerry and Anne have appeared in movies with Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller and his dad first appeared on screen together in 1987's Hot Pursuit. Following this, the two then also appeared in Zoolander and its sequel and in many more movies.

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller has also appeared with his mother in Night at the Museum. The trio appeared in Heavyweights, while Amy joined the three in Highway to Hell.

Anne Meara died in May 2015 and Jerry Stiller died in 2020

It was on May 23, 2015, when Anne died at the age of 85.

Talking to Parade, Ben stated, “It affects me constantly. You know, you’re going through your life; everything is great and then, like, Pow! She’s not here. It’s hard for me.”

Five years later, Jerry died on May 11, 2020, at the age of 92. Fortunately, Ben and Amy were able to be by Jerry’s side when he passed away.

Ben Stiller about his parents

On the May 2020 episode of the Today show, following the passing of his father, Ben stated, “They found each other and they were there for each other,” adding that his parents have connected again.

