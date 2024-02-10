Who are Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper? Jonathan Majors Faces Fresh Set Of Abuse Allegations From Two More Women

In the wake of Jonathan Majors' December 2023 conviction for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the actor now faces fresh allegations of abuse from two more women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper. The New York Times report, published on February 8, delves into the accounts of these former girlfriends, shedding light on a troubling pattern of alleged abuse. Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, acknowledges the relationships as "toxic" but vehemently denies the abuse allegations and any knowledge of on-set complaints during the filming of HBO's "Lovecraft Country."

New Accusations Surface

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper come forward with accusations against Jonathan Majors, stating instances of physical and emotional abuse. The report follows the actor's conviction for assault in December 2023 and highlights a history of alleged volatility during the filming of "Lovecraft Country."

Accounts of Violence and Control

The New York Times investigation reveals disturbing details from Emma Duncan, accusing Majors of throwing her, choking her, and making threats during their relationship. Maura Hooper alleges emotional abuse, control, and threats of self-harm from Majors. Both women describe Majors as a controlling and threatening figure in their lives, impacting their friendships and career pursuits.

Denials and Counterclaims

In response to the allegations, Majors' attorney denies the physical abuse accusations and describes the relationships as "mutually emotionally volatile." Chaudhry admits to Majors' past hurtful remarks but insists they do not constitute abuse. The report also touches on complaints from female co-workers on the set of "Lovecraft Country," with Chaudhry providing photos to prove amicable relationships with Duncan and one crew member post-alleged incidents.

onathan Majors, already convicted in a domestic violence case, faces a renewed wave of abuse allegations from Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper. The allegations, encompassing physical and emotional abuse, add another layer to the actor's legal troubles. As the investigation unfolds, Majors' attorney maintains a stance of denial, characterizing the relationships as "toxic" and mutually intense. The actor's career and personal life continue to be marred by serious accusations, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 8.

