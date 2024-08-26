Who Created Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan’s 7-Foot Statue? All We Know About Viral Sculpture

Though the ‘Romans did it first,’ Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has proudly followed in their footsteps. Paying homage to the Roman tradition, he said, the Facebook co-founder has placed a seven-foot-tall statue created by Daniel Arsham in his backyard resembling his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Taking to Instagram last week on August 14, the tech mogul shared a picture of the statue with his wife standing beside it, sipping coffee from a teal mug, the same color as the statue. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” the caption read. While some netizens praised Zuckerberg, his gesture, and the statue, most cracked jokes about him being a “wife guy” and compared the statue to Avatar.

Standing on what looks like a puddle of spilled paint, the mammoth teal sculpture is enveloped in a shiny silver-esque holographic robe. It resembles a contemporary version of the weathered and oxidized copper of the Statue of Liberty in New York. From the man behind this art to what the tradition is about, here’s everything we know about Zuckerberg’s new attraction.

Based in New York, Arsham's work and aesthetic are world-renowned in art and sculpture. Throughout his career, he has explored his idea of "fictional archaeology" via his sculptures, architecture, drawing, and film and has long been represented by Perrotin; his most recent work includes inaugurating the exhibition Phases at Fotografiska New York earlier this year.

From his works, including Chan's statue, one can conclude that he has a particular affinity towards the Statue of Liberty, the shade of teal, and the holographic effect seems to be his signature touch or his artistic template. Even his latest exhibition at the Chiesa di Santa Caterina, a Venetian church, has a Bronze Eroded Split Hea. This piece towers at a little over eight feet and has the teal-holography union on the main display. If this can be used as a paradigm, crystal and volcanic ash appear to be the primary elements used to create Chan's statue.

However, last month, employees of Arsham's studio accused him of breaking national labor laws, as per a lawsuit by the National Labor Relations Board.

Coming to the tradition, according to the Roman Empire Times, the Roman ideal of “pietas,” which emphasized duty, loyalty, and devotion to family, the gods, and the state, served as the foundation for the custom of sculpting women, especially wives. According to the website, a wife’s sculpture frequently symbolized how she embodied these qualities and demonstrated her “moral integrity, fertility, and loyalty to her husband and family” in public. These statues emphasized morality, modesty, and physical beauty, and were highly valued in Roman society, and were commissioned by the wealthiest families in Rome.

Zuckerberg and Chan first met at Harvard in 2003 during a college party. After nearly a decade of dating, they eventually tied the knot in 2012 at their California home. Three years later, the couple had their first child, Maxima Chan, in 2015, followed by their second daughter, August Chan, in 2017, and their third daughter, Aurelia, in 2023.

