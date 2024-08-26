Don't Look Up (2021) Ending Explained: What Happens During Climax Of Netflix Movie?

Adam McKay's 2021 apocalyptic satire Don't Look Up left viewers on a cliffhanger with its bewildering conclusion. The movie follows two astronomers, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover that a comet is about to directly hit the earth within six months and all traces of humanity will be obliterated from the impact.

The pair then teams up with NASA scientist Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) and goes on to inform narcissistic US President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) about the upcoming catastrophe. However, their claims are met with indifference from the president and her son/chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill).

After being dismissed by the President, they next try to approach the media to pass the message of Earth's incoming doom to people, but receive a mocking response from talk show hosts Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry).

After failing to warn people about the impending disaster, the two astronomers see a silver lining when a scandal forces the president to caution people about the comet and take a step to destroy it in space. However, all their attempts go down the drain when the CEO of a tech giant, BASH, Peter Isherwell, convinces the President to abort the mission as the comet may contain trillions of dollars of minerals, which will be beneficial for the economy.

Mindy and Diviasky's predictions finally come true and the comet becomes visible in the sky. As a last attempt to spread awareness, they launch a ‘Just Look Up’ campaign to convince the public of the impending danger and urge governments to take serious measures.

Brainwashed and shrouded in avarice, President Orlean launches the “Don’t Look Up” campaign in response, telling people to not look up and act as if the comet isn't visible in the sky.

However, ignorance and greed soon give way to catastrophe when the astronomers’ warnings become a reality.

Does the comet hit the Earth in Don’t Look Up?

Yes, at the end, the comet hits the Earth despite the efforts of the Just Look Up campaign and wipes out humanity. Even the unreasonable efforts of Isherwell and his BASH team to mine the minerals of the comet fail horribly.

Who dies at the end of Don't Look Up?

After Orlean and her wealthy counterparts realize the danger of the comet and escape Earth in a secret spaceship, they go into hypersleep, and the ship takes them into deep space in an attempt to find a new planet for the remainder of humanity.

Mindy, Diviasky, and Oglethorpe refuse to board the spaceship and choose to spend their last hours on Earth in company of their respective partners.

The majority of the characters, including Dr Randall Mindy, Kate Dibiasky, Dr Teddy Oglethrope, Yule (Timothee Chalamet) and others, are all killed when the comet hits Earth.

The only survivor shown on Earth is the President’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), who was accidentally left behind by his mother in her haste to escape the doom.

What Does the Post-Credit Scene Mean?

When the spaceship carrying Orlean and her elite counterparts land on an alien world, they are immediately attacked by monstrous creatures that inhabit the planet. President Orlean herself is eaten and killed by an alien creature named Bronteroc. Bronterocs also approach the other rich humans but their fates remain unknown as the screen goes blank and the movie ends.

What is the Message Behind Don't Look Up?

Don't Look Up presents a subtle allegory of human indifference to serious issues that harm the planet. The comet can mean anything: global warming, climate change, epidemics, war, etc. But the main message stays the same: how humanity's incessant greed and indifference can eventually lead to its destruction.

Don't Look Up is available to stream on Netflix right now.

