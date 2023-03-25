How many kids do Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have? Here's everything you need to know

Entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan are now parents to three daughters. The 38-year-old CEO of Facebook and Chan started dating in 2003 after meeting at Harvard University where he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

Almost 10 years later, in 2012, the two tied the knot surprising their guests, who were told it was a celebration of Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school. Continue reading to know more about the couple, their life together, and their three children.

Who are Mark Zuckerberg's kids?

Maxima Chan Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg and Chan went through years of miscarriages before announcing that they were expecting their first child in July 2015. The businessman took a two-month paternity leave after the arrival of their first child, Maximus Chan Zuckerberg in December 2015. "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Max into the world!" he wrote in the post.

Alongside the news of the birth of their first child, the newly-turned-parents also announced the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization aimed at advancing human potential and promoting equality. In a long open letter penned to their daughter, the couple had written, "Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future. Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully."

They revealed their plans and said, "We will give 99% of our Facebook shares -- currently about $45 billion -- during our lives to advance this mission." The conclusion read, "Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope, and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world."

August Chan Zuckerberg

In March 2017, they announced their second pregnancy and wrote, "We weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl."

Zuckerberg told People at the time, "I'm about to have another daughter, so I’m excited about that. Leading up to having Max changed my perspective a lot. We actually had a few miscarriages before having Max so at the time we actually knew that we were going to have her, we were just so happy that it's like, 'okay, we think that she’s going to be healthy and is going to come.'"

In August 2017, they welcomed their second daughter and named her August. "Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become. August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love, and the same hope you give us," the birth announcement post read.

Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg

In September 2022, Zuckerberg and Chan announced their third pregnancy and said, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Aurelia, their third daughter, was born in March 2023, and the announcement post read, "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing."

"Well I think, first of all, we don't give them everything. That's an important piece, but they also just have responsibilities. They have chores, they have responsibilities. We also take them to work. Mark and I take both of them to the office to see what we do, how we contribute," Zuckerberg and Chan revealed during an interview with CBS.