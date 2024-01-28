Tom Selleck Remembers Friends Costar Matthew Perry Months After His Death;Who Did The Former Play On The Show?

Being Chandler Bing was never easy, and being Chandler Bing played by Matthew Perry on Friends was a thrilling experience to Tom Selleck. The 78 year old actor spoke about his role as ophthalmologist Richard Burke and also a role reversal where the Magnum P.I actor had to act like Chandler. He was also asked to act like Joey Tribbiani played by Matt LeBlanc. What did the Killers actor have to say on this experience? Find out.

Why did Tom Selleck remember Matthew Perry months after his death?

Ahead of the release of Blue Bloods season 14, the veteran actor spoke to USA Today. He shared all his experiences, and also how great a time it was working in Friends. The Las Vegas actor remembered a specific incident when he had to do a role reversal. Originally playing Ophthalmologist Richard Burke, who is a two decade older love interest of Monica Geller played by Courtney Cox. He also had a warm friendship with Monica’s parents. That reminded him of a time when "We had this role reversal thing going, where (Richard) tried to be like them, and them like me.” Selleck adds to USA Today. It was an episode in season 2 named “The One Where Old Yeller Dies” in which cigar lover Richard has to morph into Chandler and Joey-and vice versa.

The sarcasm that Chandler possessed, and style was something only Matthew Perry could master. The Sacketts actor was impressed at how simple lines like "Could that shot be any prettier?" got a Chandler feel if delivered the right way. This led to the No Remorse actor taking frequent instructions from Perry. He tells USA Today that, "He was raw talent. Matthew's gone, so it's easy to say this, but it's true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people." The Stone Cold actor also said, "Matt told me: 'It's a joke, Tom. It's the way he says it.' But during that whole show, I kept going up to him asking, 'Can you say it again?' and he'd do the line.” Matthew Perry lost his life at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023.

What role did Tom Selleck play at Friends, and how was his experience?

Tom Selleck first joined Friends in season 2, 1995 to play a handsome ophthalmologist next door, soon to be the love interest of Monica Geller. He remembers how Perry's father, actor John Bennett Perry was the first person to help him break the ice with this tightly woven cast. Remembering that, Selleck says, "Everybody couldn't have been nicer to me." He also adds, "But every day I'd see Matthew, and I'd ask him, 'How's your father?' And he'd always smile and we'd catch up. I got to know his father when I was a young struggling actor. Almost any commercial or pilot I went out on, there was John. We became real good friends." It is good to see how Tom Selleck remembers Matthew Perry even ahead of his death, with respect.

