Zach Braff Opens Up About Scrubs Reboot; Actor Teases 'People Will Get What They Want'

American actor and filmmaker Zach Braff supports a Scrubs reboot and explained what's delaying it. In an interview with ET, Braff revealed that the hold-up is due to Scrubs being a Disney show while creator Bill Lawrence has a deal with Warner Bros. Once the companies resolve this, Braff believes a reboot will happen. He did not mention whether he was eager to reprise his role.

Zach Braff is excited about the idea of reprising his role as Dr. J.D. Dorian. He said, "Are you kidding me?" Braff noted it would be fun to work with his favorite people, who he still hangs out with. He recently vacationed with Sarah Chalke and plans to go to the beach with Bill Lawrence next weekend.

Zach Braff proved he still enjoys working with his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison when they reunited for the celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Braff said they laughed a lot and had a great time, though he avoided giving spoilers. The episode will air on Aug. 14. Braff’s film Garden State will also mark its 20th anniversary on Aug. 20.

Zach Braff said Garden State changed his life, noting that people still tell him how impactful the film was even 20 years later. He’s surprised by its lasting influence. Braff hinted that the cast has a special plan for the film’s milestone, including a unique event for the soundtrack early next year, with Natalie Portman possibly participating.

Fans can now see Zach Braff in Bad Monkey, an Apple TV+ series where he reunited with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, who is an executive producer. Braff praised Lawrence as a brilliant storyteller who manages multiple shows while being very nice. Bad Monkey premieres on Aug. 14.

